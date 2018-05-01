Busy Philipps is becoming a lady of late night with new E! talk show

Avicii was saluted by DJ Black Coffee, left, during the latter's set at Coachella on April 20. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Avicii, the Swedish disc jockey and producer who died last month, took his own life, as his parents had alluded to in a letter they released about his death.

The DJ, born Tim Bergling, killed himself with a shard of broken glass from a bottle, according to sources privy to details about his death who spoke with TMZ. They disagreed about how the glass had been used, but said there had been massive bleeding.

“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” his parents said in a statement released a week after Avicii died. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”