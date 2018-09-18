Carol Danvers has crash-landed — on a Blockbuster Video store — in the first trailer for Marvel’s “Captain Marvel.”
Touted by the comics-based studio as “one of the universe’s most powerful heroes,” Brie Larson’s embodiment of the electrifying heroine came to life on Tuesday, arriving on Earth, where she tries to make sense of her past.
“I keep having these memories,” Larson’s Carol says. “I see flashes. I think I have a life here. But I can’t tell if it’s real.”
My goal is to bring people to the theater who normally wouldn't be in the same room together. It's using theater to create a kind of community.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Anna Deavere Smith: Finding a voice for the cacophony that is Los Angeles
Richard Gere, at 69, is about to gear up again for the grueling, newborn-baby phase of life.
The “Pretty Woman” actor is expecting his second child, which will be the first he’s had with his new wife, Alejandra Gere (née Silva), who is 35.
Alejandra made the reveal Sunday on Instagram, sharing a photo from the Netherlands that showed none other than the Dalai Lama blessing her belly while Gere, a practicing Buddhist, stood by her side.
Two of the loudest voices in the #MeToo movement remain at odds — and now a threat of legal action looms over one of them.
Asia Argento and Rose McGowan, the actresses who bonded over shared allegations against producer Harvey Weinstein but later fell out over allegations that Argento sexually assaulted a minor, continued to spar Monday morning on Twitter.
In a tweet addressing McGowan, Argento wrote that she’s giving the “Charmed” star 24 hours to retract and apologize for what Argento called “the horrendous lies” McGowan leveled against her in a statement in recent weeks.
Sean Penn courted controversy yet again Monday with another round of remarks about the #MeToo movement.
Penn’s highly anticipated TV debut in Hulu’s “The First” was quickly eclipsed when he broached the hot-button topic with Natalie Morales on the “Today” show.
“The First” touts a cast filled with woman as they embark on a dangerous mission to Mars. But Penn said he doesn’t think the prevalence of women nor their stories in the series had anything to do with trends coming out of the post-Weinstein era.
Mary Poppins is still looking after the Banks children in the upbeat trailer for “Mary Poppins Returns.”
This time around, actress Emily Blunt carries the practically perfect nanny’s levitating umbrella and bottomless carpetbag. Blunt inherits the musical role — and the whimsical items that come along with it — from the original film’s star, Julie Andrews, who made her big-screen debut and earned her first Oscar in the 1964 musical.
“Nothing’s gone forever, only out of place,” Mary sings to the youngest Banks children.
Soon-Yi Previn, the wife of Woody Allen and the estranged adopted daughter of Mia Farrow, defended her husband against what she contends is unfair treatment in the #MeToo era and attacked her adoptive mother in her first public comments about the relationships in decades.
New York magazine posted on its website Sunday night an in-depth article about Previn in which she talks of a troubled relationship with her mother and tells how she fell in love in 1992 with Allen, who was Farrow’s boyfriend at the time.
The 47-year-old said she and her mother clashed soon after Farrow adopted her and that her mother many times treated her like a maid. She denies being manipulated into a relationship by Allen.
It's very much a conscious decision. I just love working with women.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Director Paul Feig shows women can carry comedies
A scuffle between Tom Arnold and a producer of "The Apprentice" has led to an exchange on social media.
Arnold tweeted that producer Mark Burnett choked him at a pre-Emmys party Sunday in Los Angeles. Burnett's wife, actress Roma Downey, tweeted that Arnold "tried to ambush" the couple, and she posted a photo of what she says is her bruised hand. Arnold then insinuated that Downey was lying about a “days-old bruise” and called her names.
The Los Angeles Police Department told The Times early Monday that officers had not been called to the incident and no report had been filed.
Director Todd Phillips shared a sneak peek at Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker from DC Films’ upcoming movie about the Batman villain.
Phillips shared a headshot-style portrait of Phoenix, simply captioned “Arthur,” confirming previous reports that Arthur Fleck would be the Joker’s real name in this interpretation of the character.
The film is expected to be an origin story about the Joker’s failed attempt at a career in comedy that leads him into a life of crime, which explains why Phoenix’s Joker appears to be more pared down than we’ve ever seen the character onscreen.