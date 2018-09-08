Maybe it’s time Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are no longer invited to the same events for awhile.
The ongoing feud between the rappers evidently reached a new level Friday night, with reports saying that Cardi confronted Minaj at the Plaza Hotel during the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at New York Fashion Week.
Various shaky and profane videos surfaced afterward, showing Cardi shouting at Minaj before being restrained by security. Oh, and a red shoe might have been thrown, something Cardi B is shown holding in a video obtained by Cosmopolitan.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews, one of the strident male voices of the #MeToo movement, has settled a civil lawsuit with his former talent agency after accusing one of its high-powered agents of groping his genitals during a 2016 party.
The settlement closes the final chapter on the actor’s legal action against the agency, William Morris Endeavor.
“Terry Crews, Adam Venit, and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year,” a WME spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Friday. “It will be dismissed.”
There's even more “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming to NBC.
The show’s upcoming sixth season, which marks the cop comedy’s official transition from Fox to the peacock network, will now consist of 18 episodes — five more episodes than its original order for 13 — it was announced Friday.
NBC scooped up the Andy Samberg-fronted half-hour series in May after Fox canceled it. The acquisition keeps “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” in the NBC family — the comedy is produced by Universal Television, the studio arm of the network.
When Kanye West says he’s running for president, he means it. At least that’s what pal John Legend thinks.
“Oh, yeah. I think he's said it multiple times. ... I think he's serious,” Legend told the Sun’s Dan Wootton in a podcast posted Friday.
“I don't know how he would run … ,” the singer said regarding whether West would put himself up as a Republican. “If I were to guess, I'd think he'd probably run as an independent.”
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who have been synonymous with “Project Runway” for more than a decade, are leaving the show and moving to Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Studios announced Friday.
The new offering will be a fashion reality show that includes a “shoppable experience for viewers,” Amazon said. Other than that, few details were provided.
“[W]e believe their next iteration in this space will find an even larger audience on our global Prime Video runway,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. The show, as yet unnamed, will roll out to 200 countries.
The best “Tonight Show” bits are short and sweet, and a Thursday night gag with Paul McCartney was no exception.
The set-up was simple: Host Jimmy Fallon and music legend McCartney would surprise unsuspecting people on a 30 Rock elevator.
Fallon and McCartney pulled out all the stops, with fancy robes and pipes, an impromptu duet and simple fake-outs. They shocked dozens of fans, many of whom reacted with a very Beatlemania chest clutch and squeal.
After defending his decision to cast a registered sex offender in "The Predator," director Shane Black has released a public apology for letting down those he did not give "a voice in the decision."
On Thursday, The Times published a story reporting that 20th Century Fox recently deleted a scene from the upcoming sci-fi thriller that featured Steven Wilder Striegel, Black's friend of 14 years. The studio decided to excise the scene from "The Predator" after actress Olivia Munn, one of the film's stars, learned that in 2010, Striegel pleaded guilty to allegations that he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a sexual relationship online.
After reading the story, Black said Thursday afternoon, "it has sadly become clear to me that I was misled by a friend I really wanted to believe was telling me the truth when he described the circumstances of his conviction."
HBO has renewed its Sunday-night comedies “Ballers” and “Insecure” less than a month after their latest seasons debuted.
The Dwayne Johnson-starring “Ballers,” about the fast-paced world of pro football and the business dealings behind it, will return for a fifth season, the premium cable network announced on Thursday.
The show, a dramatic comedy with a sports foundation, relocated to Los Angeles this season and continued to draw plot lines and tension from the real-life narratives of the NFL.