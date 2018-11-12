Rufus Wainwright performed at Joni Mitchell's 75th-birthday celebration on Nov. 7 at L.A.'s Dorothy Chandler Pavilion. (Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for the Music Center)

Rufus Wainwright still remembers what a weirdo he was when he surfaced in the early 1990s. Back when he left Montreal to “peddle his wares” in New York City, as he put it Friday night, he wasn’t an obvious pop star gunning for radio hits. Not quite “nihilistic or straight enough” in his estimation.

But Los Angeles embraced him, particularly its fellow oddballs such as the musician and composer Van Dyke Parks, music executive Lenny Waronker and producer Jon Brion. In 1998, a few months shy of turning 25, Wainwright released his self-titled debut on DreamWorks Records, proving his early champions right: Wainwright was a visionary artist out of sync with his peers.

And he still is. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his auspicious start, Wainwright reminded the audience of that when he kicked off his new “All These Poses” tour at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A. on Friday.