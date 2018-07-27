With Chris Hardwick returning to host AMC’s “Talking Dead” after an investigation into his behavior, ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra says she’s moving on — saying that was her intention from the beginning.
Dykstra, who dated Hardwick for three years, wrote the essay in June that, without naming the Nerdist co-founder, set him up for an onslaught of professional scrutiny after she alleged emotional and sexual abuse, followed by blacklisting.
“I have been adamant since I came forward with my essay that I never set about to ruin the career of the person I spoke about,” the actress and TV personality said Thursday on Twitter.
In the latest sign of the seismic changes afoot in the Hollywood jungle, Netflix has acquired the rights to Andy Serkis’ “Mowgli” from Warner Bros. in a deal that marks its biggest acquisition of a finished film to date.
Previously slated to hit theaters in October, Serkis’ live-action/CG retelling of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book” now will debut simultaneously on Netflix’s streaming platform and as a 3-D theatrical release some time in 2019.
Best-known for his performance-capture work as Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and Caesar in the “Planet of the Apes” films, Serkis is making his directorial debut with the film, which follows on the heels of director Jon Favreau’s 2016 live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” and takes a decidedly grittier approach to the story.
Well, that was fast.
Musician Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just a few months of going public with their relationship.
According to People, the 25-year-old Jonas proposed in London during Chopra’s 36th birthday a week ago.
Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Beck Miller, have a different perspective on life five weeks after the drowning death of their 19-month-old daughter in an Orange County swimming pool.
“I can attest from first-hand experience now that it's unbelievable quick and it's unbelievable sneaky,” the former Olympian and most decorated skier in U.S. history said Friday in a teaser clip for an upcoming “Today” interview.
“You think it would be some weird circumstances or some strange thing, and it's not,” he said. “It just happens in the blink of an eye.”
Tom Cruise and James Corden took to the skies — and then to the ground — on Thursday’s installment of “The Late Late Show.”
Still jacked up from the extreme stunts he tackled during the filming of “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” Cruise persuaded Corden to go skydiving with him in a segment that was equal parts death-defying and delightful.
Corden met Cruise in Perris, Calif., where the temperature was 110 degrees and the host was feeling the heat.
First-time mom Cardi B no longer will join Bruno Mars on the 24K Magic world tour because she “underestimated this whole mommy thing.”
The Okurr-trilling hip-hop star, whose ubiquitous hits include “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It” and a feature credit on Mars’ “Finesse,” announced Thursday on Instagram that she’ll sit out the tour “to do what’s best for myself and my baby.”
The decision comes just weeks after the “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” alum and her husband, Offset, welcomed daughter Kulture.
I learned a long time ago that for me [acting] is about the experience of it. I've had great experiences and been completely cut out of a film.
Elizabeth Banks has found her angels. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska have been tapped to star in Sony’s upcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot.
Banks, who is directing the movie, will also play Bosley, an associate of Charles Townsend’s who directly interacts with the Angels. Townsend, a.k.a. Charlie, is the unseen boss of the agency were the Angels work as private investigators.
“’Charlie’s Angels,’ for me, is one of the original brands to celebrate the empowered woman since its debut in the ’70s,” Banks said in a statement to Variety. “This film honors the legacy of Charles Townsend and his agency while introducing a new era of modern and global Angels. I couldn’t be more excited to work with Kristen, Naomi and Ella to bring this chapter to fans around the world.”
It’s a baby girl for “It’s a Beautiful Day” singer Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato.
Lopilato announced the arrival of their third child on Twitter on Thursday, sharing a close-up photo of the little one’s tiny hand.
The pic was accompanied by a tweet in Spanish that read in part and roughly translates to: “Our hearts are exploding! I thank God for giving us this gift of life. We love you till the end of time. You gave us light, hope and ultimately you are and will be the life of our soul.”
Actress Michelle Williams and singer-songwriter Phil Elverum have gotten married on the down low, a new Vanity Fair article revealed Thursday.
The two exchanged vows earlier this month in the Adirondacks in front of their two daughters and a few friends.
“I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, ‘Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,’ ” Williams told the magazine, referring to her daughter with the late actor Heath Ledger.