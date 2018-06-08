CNN will salute Anthony Bourdain with slate of weekend programming

(Robin Harper / Parkwood / PictureGroup)

Beyoncé and Jay Z launched their much-anticipated OTR II tour in Wales on Wednesday, but rumors suggesting that the concert included images of their infant twins have since been shut down.

Photos of the couple each carrying two babies circulated on social media and were touted as the first pics of twins Rumi and Sir since Bey announced their arrival last July. However, per BuzzFeed, the kids in the concert images are not the Carters’.

When asked if it was the twins Bey is holding in the images, the singer’s rep swiftly responded with “it’s not.”

RUMI AND SIR CARTER YALL THEY’RE SO PRECIOUS #OTRII pic.twitter.com/SRwHRFQgqy — Jaya Hampton ♡ (@JayaHampton) June 6, 2018

(Raven Varona / Parkwood / PictureGroup)