Colin Trevorrow returns to 'Jurassic World' to direct and co-write third chapter

The adventurous FYF Festival, which occurs in and around Exposition Park, has announced its 2018 lineup, featuring a roster topped by R&B icon Janet Jackson and British soul-rock belters Florence + the Machine.

The announcement comes months after several women told The Times and Spin that they had been abused or assaulted by Sean Carlson, who started FYF Fest in 2004 at age 18 as a showcase for punk and hardcore groups. At least one allegation was reported to the LAPD, though prosecutors ultimately determined they lacked sufficient evidence to charge Carlson.