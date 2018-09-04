Jennifer Hudson performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple on Friday in Detroit. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

“Amazing Grace,” was perhaps Aretha Franklin’s greatest achievement as a musician. The album, recorded live over two days at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts in 1972, was a free-flowing, beyond-virtuosic showcase for not only her vocal talent (which was well-established at that point) but of the culture and tradition that incubated it.

Her read on the American-standard title track is almost not even a song — it’s more of a living document of that very room in Watts, with all the cheers, stamping and heat present in every gap between Franklin’s notes. She sings astoundingly. But it’s at her pace, her style, her personal sense of the Holy Ghost in that space.

Who could cover a thing like that? Not many, much less at the service to remember the woman who did it best. But Jennifer Hudson did her level best to live up to it.