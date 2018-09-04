Colton Underwood, a former NFL player who maintains he’s still a virgin, has been named the next “Bachelor” on ABC’s hit series.
“[W]hat I’m looking forward to the most is being engaged and then getting married shortly after that,” he said Tuesday on “Good Morning America.”
Underwood — or as Bachelor Nation would call him, simply Colton — is 26, which likely means a host of younger contestants on the upcoming season of “The Bachelor.” He was born and bred in the Midwest, part of a blended family with seven siblings, and now lives in Denver. Did we mention he’s still a virgin?
When the passion's gone, then I'm gone. They haven't made enough money to get me to do something without passion.
Roseanne Barr has lived for decades in California, where she owns multiple homes. But the comedian, whose racist tweet about former President Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett got her fired from ABC and the revival of “Roseanne” canceled, says she is leaving the Golden State, at least temporarily.
Why? “I'm sure it's going to fall into the sea soon," she joked during a recent podcast interview with her friend Rabbi Shmuley Boteach.
Barr will spend some time in Israel, she told Boteach. One goal, she said, is be far from Hollywood when “The Conners” — ABC’s “Roseanne” spinoff — premieres without her on Oct. 16.
I could bomb, or nobody's there, and I could care less. I find it creatively satisfying to write material and say it out loud in a public place.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Maria Bamford does 'Special Special Special' for her parents
I don’t think people are necessarily as outspoken in my world as they should be. But you have a responsibility whether you signed up for it or not.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'I'm speaking up': Why EDM's Zedd organized an all-star benefit for the ACLU
This country was built by immigrants. And unless you're a Native American, you're an immigrant, whether it's second or third or sixth or seventh generation.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The road to ‘Destiny’
Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder capped off the momentous service that was Aretha Franklin’s homegoing at the Greater Grace Temple in her native Detroit on Friday with beautiful, understated tributes.
In the early hours of Franklin’s service, the online chatter was devoted to Knight, who told a reporter that she and her late friend “had the same disease,” sending the world into a panic that the soul great had announced she too was battling pancreatic cancer.
It turned out to be a strange misunderstanding of sorts, thankfully, which made it all the sweeter when Knight — who wasn’t on the program to perform – stepped to the pulpit to offer a searing rendition of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
“Amazing Grace,” was perhaps Aretha Franklin’s greatest achievement as a musician. The album, recorded live over two days at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts in 1972, was a free-flowing, beyond-virtuosic showcase for not only her vocal talent (which was well-established at that point) but of the culture and tradition that incubated it.
Her read on the American-standard title track is almost not even a song — it’s more of a living document of that very room in Watts, with all the cheers, stamping and heat present in every gap between Franklin’s notes. She sings astoundingly. But it’s at her pace, her style, her personal sense of the Holy Ghost in that space.
Who could cover a thing like that? Not many, much less at the service to remember the woman who did it best. But Jennifer Hudson did her level best to live up to it.
The two sons of famed astronaut Neil Armstrong are firing back against claims that a new biopic about their father, “First Man,” is anti-American.
The drama, directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Ryan Gosling, premiered Aug. 29 at the Venice Film Festival, where it received a standing ovation. But when early viewers revealed that the narrative does not include the moment Armstrong planted an American flag on the moon when he arrived on its surface in 1969, many people, including Sen. Marco Rubio, took to social media to protest the film, whether they had seen it or not.
In response, the late Armstong’s two sons, Rick and Mark, along with “First Man” author James R. Hansen, issued a statement Friday in which they encouraged everyone to see the film first:
The first thing Fantasia Barrino-Taylor did when she came out to sing for Aretha Franklin’s funeral in Detroit on Friday was to take her own shoes off. No pair of high heels was going to get in the way of her tribute.
Barrino-Taylor gave the service’s most intense, fiery performance so far — by a mile. Few other vocalists in that venue (save maybe Yolanda Adams and, of course, the deceased) could match her pure gospel power. So her selections from Franklin’s landmark “Amazing Grace” live album were the truest songs she could have chosen.
Opening with a reverent rendition of “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” Barrino-Taylor continued the service’s grateful, consoling tone. “When you're down and troubled, and you need some loving care / And nothing, nothing is going right, close your eyes and think of me.” The intended, of course, is God, but today it might well have been Franklin as well.