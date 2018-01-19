Conan O'Brien filming a Haiti special as a rebuke of Trump's disparaging remarks

Amid sexual misconduct scandal, James Franco will attend the SAG Awards
Conan O'Brien is in Haiti to shoot a TV special in response to Trump's disparaging remarks
|Nardine Saad
Late-night host Conan O’Brien has touched down in Haiti, where he’ll be shooting a “Conan” travel special in response to President Trump’s recent disparagement of the country.
“Just landed in #Haiti and already made some new friends!” the TBS host tweeted late Thursday, sharing a video of himself interacting with some friendly locals. “Follow me all this weekend in real time as I explore this beautiful country. #ConanHaiti”
Over the weekend, O’Brien announced his plans to visit the Caribbean nation because he was still “reeling from @realDonaldTrump’s very negative Yelp review of Haiti.”
“I have no idea what the president has against the people of Haiti, but if the president doesn’t like them, they must be lovely people,” he said on his Monday show, later adding, “I’m sure I’m going to love Haiti, because Trump hates it so much. What I’ve noticed is whenever that guy hates something, I wind up loving it.”
Unrelated to Trump, the comedian has already taken his show on the road to Cuba, Armenia, Qatar, South Korea, Germany, Mexico and Israel.
O’Brien said he was moved by CNN personality Anderson Cooper’s powerful defense of Haiti, which was the impetus for his visit. He also tapped Cooper for recommendations — and contacts — when the journalist appeared on “Conan” on Thursday.
“It’s the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere, but a country can be poor economically and rich in culture and rich in the strength of the people and rich in so many different ways,” Cooper said. “And Haiti is in that way among the richest countries I’ve ever been to.”
“Conan in Haiti” airs on TBS on Jan. 27.