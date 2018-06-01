Count all the stars in Maroon 5's female-powered 'Girls Like You' video

Early “Bachelorette” front-runner Garrett Yrigoyen wants to apologize and let people know his past Instagram “likes” are not a reflection of him or his morals.

“I am sorry to those who I offended, and I also take full responsibility for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive,” shared Yrigoyen in a lengthy post on the photo-driven social media platform on Thursday.

“I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated and be a better version of myself,” he continued. “I am not perfect, and I will never be anywhere close, but now I will always be more informed and aware of what I am liking and supporting, not just on Instagram, but in life.”