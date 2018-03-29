David Duchovny channels Fox Mulder to dive deep into FEMA conspiracy theories on ‘Full Frontal’

Mar. 29, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Samantha Bee knows that sometimes you need the help of a full-blown conspiracy theorist to help make sense of complex issues.
On Wednesday’s special episode of “Full Frontal,” Bee and team headed to Puerto Rico to get a firsthand look at how the island’s residents are still struggling six months after Hurricane Maria.
Bee pointed out how the emergency federal aid following the disaster was not just insufficient, but absent in Puerto Rico.
Mar. 29, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- TV
“Dreams don’t mean anything, Dolores,” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) says in the opening moments of the new “Westworld” trailer.
When Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is unresponsive to his comment, he adds: “That answer doesn’t seem to satisfy you.”
“Because it’s not completely honest,” she replies.
Mar. 29, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
- Celebrity
The woman who accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment isn’t giving up.
Suzie Hardy, the former personal stylist whose accusations against the TV host were investigated internally by E! and deemed inconclusive, is frustrated by the handling of her complaint and by Seacrest’s continued success.
“I finally said, ‘Enough is enough’ and went public with my name and the ugly details of what I endured,” she wrote in an essay in the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. “And then … nothing.”
Mar. 29, 2018, 10:26 a.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
“Sex and the City” icon Sarah Jessica Parker is all in for costar Cynthia Nixon’s political aspirations, calling the Miranda to her Carrie a “sister on and off screen.”
Parker took to Instagram on Thursday morning to stump for Nixon’s upcoming gubernatorial run against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in the Democratic primary.
“A mother An activist An advocate A fighter A NY'er A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state.My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote,” the “Divorce” star wrote, encouraging followers to read more and donate at Nixon’s official campaign page.
Mar. 29, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
- Celebrity
Internet security is no laughing matter. Just ask Will Ferrell.
The former “Saturday Night Live” star announced Tuesday that he will be leaving Facebook in light of the Cambridge Analytica security scandal.
“I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of millions of Facebook users’ information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens’ privacy,” Ferrell wrote in his Facebook page.
Mar. 29, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
It will hurt people's feelings if they know that no one takes Xena less seriously than me. I love her and love the show and it's given me wonderful things, but I can't handle the intensity of thinking I'm responsible for 25 million people's sense of self.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Lucy Lawless: Queen of Camp, Reluctant Feminist Role Model
Mar. 29, 2018, 5:21 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
President Trump gave Roseanne Barr a call after an estimated 18.4 million viewers tuned in for the reboot of "Roseanne."
Speaking by telephone on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Thursday, Barr said Wednesday night's call was pretty exciting.
Barr said Trump congratulated her and talked about television and ratings. She said the Republican was happy for her. She says "I've known him for many years and he's done a lot of nice things for me over the years."
Mar. 28, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
- TV
The royal court is starting to shape up nicely for seasons 3 and 4 of Netflix’s “The Crown.”
“Outlander” star Tobias Menzies is joining the critically acclaimed series as Prince Philip, Netflix confirmed Wednesday.
The role of Prince Philip had remained vacant for months after announcements that Olivia Colman (“Broadchurch”) had been cast as the next queen and Helena Bonham Carter (“Fight Club”) was taking over as Princess Margaret.
Mar. 28, 2018, 3:41 p.m.
- Music
Rapper DMX was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for evading $1.7 million in taxes.
The sentence in Manhattan federal court came after the judge agreed to listen to the track “Slippin’,” one of DMX’s biggest hits, which defense attorneys said showed a man who knew what it was to come back after bottoming out.
DMX, a.k.a. Earl Simmons, wept while his attorney described his childhood.
Mar. 28, 2018, 12:43 p.m.
- TV
Matters are getting worse — and more dangerous — for the resolute Offred and her fellow handmaids in Season 2 of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
But they look to be worsening for their dystopian oppressors too.
Released on Wednesday, the harrowing full-length trailer offers glimpses of the season premiering next month, which departs from its source material and sets its own course. Bruce Miller’s series picked up eight Emmys in September, including drama and acting prizes for Elisabeth Moss, Alexis Bledel and Anne Dowd.