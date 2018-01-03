'Day of the Doors' in L.A. set for Jan. 4 in Encino

Last year’s Day of the Doors celebration in Los Angeles, held to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of the quartet’s debut album, is becoming an annual affair: The second installment is slated for Thursday at the intersection of Morrison Street and Densmore Avenue in Encino.

Doors drummer John Densmore will be on hand and is planning to read poetry written by lead singer Jim Morrison.

City Councilman Paul Koretz will unveil street signs marking the corner of Morrison and Densmore streets, which have long existed but without signs at the intersection.

Day of the Doors in Los Angeles started in 2017 with an event in Venice that featured a performance by Densmore and another surviving band member, guitarist Robby Krieger.

The band’s album “The Doors” was released Jan. 4, 1967, peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Albums sales chart. The group’s breakthrough single, “Light My Fire,” spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 during the storied “Summer of Love.”