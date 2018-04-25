Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to be recorded for streaming and vinyl release

Apr. 25, 2018, 12:20 p.m.
- Arts
- Celebrity
The royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will be recorded and released within hours for immediate streaming, Decca Records announced Wednesday.
Decca said it will continue its tradition of capturing royal family milestones with the May 19 ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. Physical copies of the recording, including vinyl, will hit retail outlets on May 25 with a collectors booklet.
Classical producer Anna Barry will oversee the wedding recording, which will include performances by British cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St George’s Chapel and the Christian gospel group the Kingdom Choir. An orchestra will include members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the London-based Philharmonia.
Apr. 25, 2018, 11:22 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
How do you solve a problem like Apu Nahasapeemapetilon?
Hank Azaria, the actor who has been the longtime voice of the the “Simpsons” character, has an idea — even if it means stepping aside.
Azaria stopped by “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday night to promote the second season of his IFC comedy “Brockmire” but also addressed the burgeoning controversy around Apu.
Apr. 25, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
- Music
They’re here — but will they be better than before?
Fleetwood Mac on Wednesday announced a North American tour starting in October in Oklahoma and continuing through more than 50 cities in the U.S. and Canada until April.
Yes, there are dates in the Los Angeles area, including two stops at the Forum on Dec. 11 and 13.
Apr. 25, 2018, 9:13 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
President Trump has had all sorts of awkward moments during French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to the White House this week.
Stephen Colbert took time Tuesday night to break down the intricacies of the president’s interpersonal interactions on “The Late Show.” But first, he took aim at the food being served during Macron’s visit.
“It is Trump’s first state dinner, and in a major departure from tradition, Trump will not invite Democrats or the media,” Colbert began. “If [Trump] doesn’t like you, you will not be there.
Apr. 25, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- TV
Harry Anderson, star of “Night Court” and “Dave’s World,” died last week at 65 in his North Carolina home from a stroke, according to his death certificate.
The flu and a heart condition may have contributed to his death, said the document, obtained Tuesday by TMZ. It was determined to be by natural causes, and no autopsy was conducted.
Police were called to Anderson’s home the morning of April 16 by his wife.
Apr. 25, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I didn't want to go and do the ingenue thing. I wanted to go and do something I felt something for.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Young, Bright and Starring With Tom Cruise
Apr. 24, 2018, 2:21 p.m.
- Music
The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered rapper Meek Mill be released on bail Tuesday while he appeals his prior convictions.
It’s good news for both Mill and his supporters, who’ve been actively protesting the rapper’s imprisonment since his November sentencing for a minor probation violation.
Shortly after the bail order was given, Mill — born Robert Rihmeek Williams — tweeted several messages thanking individuals for their support in recent months.
Apr. 24, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
- Movies
The first full-length trailer for “Venom” has been released, and the new footage finally shows the upcoming anti-hero in all his toothy glory.
“We are Venom,” Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock declares as the alien symbiote envelops him and shows off the menacing toothy grin familiar to fans.
The trailer, which debuted Monday at CinemaCon, features the first footage from the film that actually shows a recognizable Venom.
Apr. 24, 2018, 12:50 p.m.
- Movies
Matthew McConaughey is worried that gun control efforts will be “hijacked” by those who would prefer a gun ban.
While promoting his upcoming film “White Boy Rick” at the CinemaCon theater-owners convention in Las Vegas, McConaughey repeated his support for the student-led March for Our Lives movement, but voiced concern that the drive for change could go too far.
McConaughey and his friends were respectful and responsible gun owners when they were growing up, he said.
Apr. 24, 2018, 10:24 a.m.
- Movies
- Celebrity
Stars aren’t always just like the rest of us. Take Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost, for example.
While common folk concern themselves with their relationships becoming “Facebook official,” in Hollywood couples really become something when they become “red carpet official.”
Actress Johansson and comedian Jost made the leap Monday night, with the “Saturday Night Live” co-head writer accompanying his girlfriend and “Avengers: Infinity War” star to the film’s premiere.