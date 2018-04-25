Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to be recorded for streaming and vinyl release

(Eddie Mulholland / Associated Press)

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will be recorded and released within hours for immediate streaming, Decca Records announced Wednesday.

Decca said it will continue its tradition of capturing royal family milestones with the May 19 ceremony at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel. Physical copies of the recording, including vinyl, will hit retail outlets on May 25 with a collectors booklet.

Classical producer Anna Barry will oversee the wedding recording, which will include performances by British cellist Sheku Kanneh Mason, Welsh soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, the Choir of St George’s Chapel and the Christian gospel group the Kingdom Choir. An orchestra will include members of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, the English Chamber Orchestra and the London-based Philharmonia.