A longtime holdout, Def Leppard is finally on streaming services

The classic catalog of British pop-metal band Def Leppard has finally arrived on the major streaming services.

The multiplatinum outfit was one of the most successful acts of the 1980s, earning major radio rotation for songs “Foolin’,” “Bringin’ on the Heartache,” “Photograph” and a dozen or so more. But for reasons of money, the band resisted its label’s streaming initiatives.

Until Friday, the only Def Leppard music available on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music and others were concert versions of their songs. The reason? A rocky negotiation with Universal Music over royalty rates.

“We want to get the same rate for digital as we do when we sell CDs, and they're trying to give us a rate that doesn't even come close,” lead singer and co-founder Joe Elliott told the Hollywood Reporter in 2012.

“They illegally put up our songs for a while, paying us the rate they chose without even negotiating with us, so we had our lawyer take them down.”

The result was that the band’s scream-along radio classics — “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Rock of Ages” and “Love Bites” included — were absent from power-ballad and hair-metal playlists the world over.

Def Leppard’s negotiations were apparently fruitful, as evidenced by the Friday press release issued by the band and Universal.

Wrote Elliott in a statement: “It is with a mixture of relief & euphoria that we now see our entire catalog finally getting a digital release. Having embraced every other format with open arms, especially & more recently the reemergence of vinyl, we’re now going to be available to everyone everywhere and honestly, it’s as exciting as the original releases were.”

Guitarist Phil Collen added: “We felt we'd been left out of the digital party but it's a thrill to us to finally accept the invitation and to be able to say ‘yeah, you can stream us, download us and get us ... on all of these digital outlets.’ ”

It’s not just the hits. The band, which formed in Sheffield, England, in 1977, has made available its full recording catalog, starting with 1979’s “The Def Leppard EP” and concluding with its eponymous 2015 album.

To promote the releases, Def Leppard also announced a co-headlining tour with fellow arena rockers Journey. The bill will land in 58 cities across North America, beginning in Hartford, Conn., on May 21 and ending at the Forum in Inglewood on Oct. 6.