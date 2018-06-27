Actress Janet Varney, who dated Chris Hardwick and remains his friend, says the embattled comic and TV host never abused her during the seven years they were together.

Hardwick has been under fire , and his work life has been affected, since actress and cosplayer Chloe Dykstra wrote a post earlier this month that accused a former boyfriend — widely presumed to be Hardwick — of abuse.

“The last thing I wanted to do was to complicate an already complicated situation, and this statement isn’t intended to weaken or drown out the voices of those who have bravely moved us forward in the fight against all forms of abuse,” Varney told The Times exclusively in a statement Tuesday.