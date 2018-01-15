Director Kathryn Bigelow bashes the White House in statement after winning an NAACP Image Award

Academy-Award-winning director Kathryn Bigelow’s film “Detroit” was awarded outstanding independent motion picture at Sunday’s 49th NAACP Image Awards gala.

The film, which is set amid a 1967 Detroit uprising, earned acclaim for its brutal exploration of power. In receiving the award, Biglow issued a statement that slams the White House and draws comparisons between what occurred a half-century ago and current-day America.

In her statement, Bigelow expressed gratitude to the NAACP while explaining that the film’s story continues to resonate: “The endemic racism, social inequality and abuse of power which precipitated this tragedy persist today as real threats to our freedom and the integrity of our social fabric.”

Added Bigelow: “Given the racist and xenophobic views emanating from the White House this week, largely unchallenged in the halls of power, we must remain vigilant and uncompromising in demanding our leaders reflect our highest ideals as an inclusive democracy.

“As we honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy,” she said, “I’m reminded of his words in 1963: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’”

Sunday’s NAACP Image Awards gala, which occurred at the Pasadena Conference Center, honored the non-televised categories. The remaining 10 categories will be announced during Monday’s televised broadcast on TV One. Actor Anthony Anderson is scheduled to host.