Director Robert Rodriguez hits back at 'factual errors' in Vanity Fair's Rose McGowan profile

Director Robert Rodriguez and actress Rose McGowan attend the Weinstein Co.'s Golden Globes after-party in 2007. (Michael Buckner / Getty Images)

Director Robert Rodriguez is doing some public fact-checking of Vanity Fair’s new profile of Rose McGowan, his former girlfriend and one of the women at the forefront of the Harvey Weinstein sexual misconduct scandal. In the piece, which appears in the February issue of Vanity Fair, contributing editor Evgenia Peretz casts the director as a Svengali whom the “Charmed” actress accused of colluding with Weinstein, the embattled producer she said raped her in 1997. (Weinstein has denied all charges of nonconsensual sex.) Rodriguez, however, has a different take on the events, instead casting himself as her champion, “inspired to create a bad ass female action heroine” upon meeting the actress in 2005 and learning of her alleged encounter with Weinstein. He claimed that neither Peretz nor Vanity Fair’s fact checkers reached out to him for comment on or clarification of the details. McGowan, who appeared in Rodriguez’s 2007 thriller “Grindhouse,” said she fell hard for the filmmaker and confided in him about Weinstein, but he used that knowledge against her as a tool for mind games. “I was in a backward world,” McGowan writes in her upcoming memoir, “Brave,” adding that Rodriguez and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino used a scene in “Grindhouse” to attack her character and “sold our film to my monster.” (She repeatedly describes Weinstein as a “monster” who “must be slayed.”)

Rose McGowan, left, and Marley Shelton in Robert Rodriguez's "Planet Terror" segment of 2007's "Grindhouse." (Rico Torres / the Weinstein Co.)

In a lengthy statement issued late Wednesday, Rodriguez delineated “key factual errors” in VF’s profile of McGowan. “These inaccuracies may appear to put me at odds with Rose, but I have no quarrel with her,” the statement said. “It’s when publications don’t fact check these basic things, you end up with something inaccurate that then has to be disqualified. And I don’t want to have to disqualify it because I agree with what Rose is trying to do overall, which is continue to push for change both in our industry and beyond.” The “Sin City” co-director said he did not sell “Grindhouse” to the Weinsteins, explaining that they had a “a first look” on his next project, and he owed them two more after that. “‘Grindhouse,’ ‘Spy Kids 4’ and ‘Sin City 2’ fulfilled my obligations to them,” Rodriguez said. He also explained that the Weinstein Co.’s funding connection to the film began long before he met McGowan. He went into specific detail about the making of the film, including key dates that illustrated “it was already an official Weinstein movie for at least five months before principal production even began on [McGowan’s] ‘Planet Terror’ segment of ‘Grindhouse.’” “There was certainly ample time for Rose to decide not to be in a film funded by the Weinsteins and reject the movie and the script before shooting ever began,” he said. “And if she ever had a problem with making the movie for them I would have completely understood, changed the role, and cast someone else.”

To our horror, Harvey buried our movie anyway, and because we did not want to risk getting sued, we never spoke publicly about the matter. It would have been much easier on both of us if we could have just revealed why we were doing it. Director Robert Rodriguez