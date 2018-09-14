Julie Chen in a 2018 promotional photo from "Celebrity Big Brother." (Sonja Flemming / CBS)

In the wake of further sexual misconduct allegations against Les Moonves that culminated with the network head’s resignation from CBS on Monday, spouse Julie Chen has primarily been silent since taking to Twitter in July to express her unwavering support.

This week, Chen has also taken leave from her role on the daytime chat show “The Talk” since the reports about Moonves from a New Yorker piece by Ronan Farrow were followed in a second story last weekend that outlined additional allegations.

In a statement this week announcing her break from the show, Chen said, “I am taking a few days off from ‘The Talk’ to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on ‘Big Brother.’”