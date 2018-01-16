As Dolores O'Riordan's sudden death is ruled unsuspicious, musicians pay tribute to Cranberries frontwoman

Dolores O'Riordan performs with the Cranberries at the Wiltern in Los Angeles in 1994. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

London police have found no evidence of foul play in the sudden death of the Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan. The capital’s Metropolitan Police Service initially said the Irish rocker’s death was “unexplained,” according to the Associated Press, but on Tuesday, they released a statement saying that it “is not being treated as suspicious.” The case has since been passed to the coroner to determine O’Riordan’s cause of death, AP and the Guardian reported. O'Riordan was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday morning when her body was discovered in a London hotel room. She was 46. The rocker, who served as the Cranberries’ chief lyricist and co-songwriter, had been in London for a short recording session, the band said in a statement. L.A.-based rock group Bad Wolves tweeted that she was recording vocals with them for a cover of the Cranberries’ 1994 hit “Zombie.”

Meanwhile, O’Riordan’s fellow countrymen and musicians paid tribute to the late singer, who suffered from physical and mental health problems over the years. In a statement posted on Instagram, the members of U2 said they were “floored” by O’Riordan’s death. “Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick’s ‘Bel canto’. Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry,” read the post featuring an image of O’Riordan with the Irish band.