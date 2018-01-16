Chrissy Teigen offers to pay gymnast McKayla Maroney's potential $100,000 fine
As Dolores O'Riordan's sudden death is ruled unsuspicious, musicians pay tribute to Cranberries frontwoman
|Nardine Saad
London police have found no evidence of foul play in the sudden death of the Cranberries frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan.
The capital’s Metropolitan Police Service initially said the Irish rocker’s death was “unexplained,” according to the Associated Press, but on Tuesday, they released a statement saying that it “is not being treated as suspicious.”
The case has since been passed to the coroner to determine O’Riordan’s cause of death, AP and the Guardian reported.
O'Riordan was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday morning when her body was discovered in a London hotel room. She was 46.
The rocker, who served as the Cranberries’ chief lyricist and co-songwriter, had been in London for a short recording session, the band said in a statement. L.A.-based rock group Bad Wolves tweeted that she was recording vocals with them for a cover of the Cranberries’ 1994 hit “Zombie.”
Meanwhile, O’Riordan’s fellow countrymen and musicians paid tribute to the late singer, who suffered from physical and mental health problems over the years.
In a statement posted on Instagram, the members of U2 said they were “floored” by O’Riordan’s death.
“Out of the West came this storm of a voice - she had such strength of conviction yet she could speak to the fragility in all of us. Limerick’s ‘Bel canto’. Bono, The Edge, Adam and Larry,” read the post featuring an image of O’Riordan with the Irish band.
Bono also gave a shout-out to O’Riordan during a performance Monday night at Ireland’s National Concert Hall, where he, U2 and Johnny Depp were celebrating the 60th birthday of Celtic punk rocker Shane McGowan. Bono yelled “Linger” at the end of “A Rainy Night in Soho,” referencing the Cranberries’ hit song, according to the Blast.
Irish president Michael D. Higgins, who attended the event, memorialized the singer and band’s “immense influence on rock and pop music in Ireland and internationally.”
“I recall with fondness the late Limerick TD [parliament member] Jim Kemmy’s introduction of her and the Cranberries to me, and the pride he and so many others took in their successes,” he said. “To her family and all those who follow and support Irish music, Irish musicians and the performing arts her death will be a big loss.”
“Take Me to Church” singer Hozier paid his respects on Twitter, recalling the first time he heard O’Riordan’s powerful voice.
“It threw into question what a voice could sound like in that context of Rock. I'd never heard somebody use their instrument in that way. Shocked and saddened to hear of her passing, thoughts are with her family,” the Irish musician wrote.
“For anyone who grew up in Ireland in the 1990s, Dolores O’Riordan was the voice of a generation. As the female lead singer of a hugely successful rock band, she blazed a trail and might just have been Limerick’s greatest ever rock star. RIP,” tweeted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
In O’Riordan’s hometown of Limerick, where she and the Cranberries got their start, residents signed a book of condolences at city council. An online version of the book was shared on Facebook by the city’s mayor, Stephen Keary, who told AP that O’Riordan “put Limerick on the music map and on a world stage.”