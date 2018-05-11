Donald Glover is too 'sensitive' to hear your thoughts on 'This Is America'

May. 11, 2018, 9:40 a.m.
Donald Glover dropped his evocative music video for “This Is America” last weekend without comment and stayed mum on the vociferous think-pieces that attempted to unpack the video’s graphic imagery — pretty much letting the art speak for itself and all…
Ah, if only it were that calculated.
Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday to plug the season finale of “Atlanta” and hype the Hollywood premiere of “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Glover, whose woke musical alter ego is Childish Gambino, explained that he’s avoided the in-depth analyses because he’s “sensitive.”
May. 11, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
The text could come at any time.
It could arrive in the middle of the night, concerned that you’re not wearing enough sunscreen. Or maybe it’s delivered in the middle of the day, informing you that your childhood next-door neighbor’s second cousin died. Or, most likely, it comes as a series of texts that all end with “LOL” because she thinks it means “lots of love.”
Mom texts are real. And they’re magnificent.
May. 11, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
The way you say 'I like you' in English — I mean, it doesn't have much passion. But in Spanish 'Te quiero' is almost like saying, 'I love you.' There's so much romanticism when you sing in Spanish.
May. 10, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
CANNES, France — It appears that Bella Hadid and the Weeknd might be back on. The musician joined the model, whom he dated from 2015 to 2016 before coupling up with Selena Gomez, at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday evening.
Hadid was in the south of France to help launch a new campaign with Magnum. She's the face of a, uh, unique collaboration between Alexander Wang and the ice cream brand — a leather cooler cover that retails for $895. (More to come on that.) The launch party was held on the beach just off the Croisette, overlooking the many yachts docked for the festival.
Hadid arrived at the Magnum bash at around 10:20 p.m., and the Weeknd arrived on his own about 20 minutes later. The two spent the majority of the night at the center of the room in a VIP area, huddled close together as he placed his hand on her back and they kissed intermittently.
May. 10, 2018, 1:57 p.m.
The estate of Harper Lee and the producer of a rebooted “To Kill a Mockingbird” have reached a deal after months of discord that threatened to knock the reboot off the Great White Way.
Producer Scott Rudin’s Rudinplay and the late writer’s estate “amicably settled ongoing litigation concerning the upcoming Broadway production of To Kill a Mockingbird,” the parties said Thursday in a joint release.
The new “Mockingbird,” which stars Jeff Daniels in the role of Atticus Finch and was written by Aaron Sorkin, will open as scheduled at the Shubert Theater on Dec. 13 after previews that start Nov. 1. Bartlett Sher is directing the courtroom drama.
May. 10, 2018, 11:29 a.m.
Caitlyn Jenner on Wednesday urged Britain’s House of Commons “not to go down the same road” that the U.S. has when it comes to transgender rights.
Giving a diversity lecture sponsored by the U.K.’s Channel 4, the 68-year-old criticized decisions such as President Trump’s proposed ban on transgender military personnel. His administration has set the trans community “back 20 years,” said Jenner, a registered Republican who initially supported Trump’s presidential bid.
That was perhaps the strongest opinion expressed by Jenner, who also addressed issues around her own alleged privilege. Her status had been criticized strongly by some when she was invited to give the speech.
May. 10, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Georgina Chapman says she wasn’t suspicious of Harvey Weinstein.
“I’ve never been one of those people who obsesses about where someone is,” the 42-year-old told Vogue for its June edition, noting that her now-estranged husband traveled all the time.
So in October, when news broke about all the allegations that Weinstein had mistreated numerous women, it came as a shock to Chapman, who with a partner runs the Marchesa design house. “I lost 10 pounds in five days,” she said. “I couldn’t keep food down.” She stopped going outside.
May. 10, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
Embattled R&B star R. Kelly became the first casualty of music streamer Spotify’s just-launched Hate Content and Hateful Conduct public policy, which happened to coincide with the mounting #MuteRKelly campaign.
Spotify confirmed that it is removing the R&B singer’s music from Spotify-owned and -operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations, such as Discover Weekly — a move that appears to be a result of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
“His music will still be available on the service, but Spotify will not actively promote it,” a Spotify spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Thursday.
May. 10, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
The Long Beach-based Music Taste Good festival has announced the lineup for its third annual installment, and it will feature performances by British singer and producer James Blake, the influential Mancunian post-punk band New Order, rising Minneapolis rapper and singer Lizzo and dozens more.
The weekend event, slated for Sept. 29-30 at Marina Green Park, is a mashup of music and food from celebrated area chefs.
Rapper Princess Nokia, indie singer-songwriter Bill Callahan, legendary Australian jangle-pop band the Church (playing its classic album “Starfish”), ace L.A. musician and producer Blake Mills and New Orleans performers Quintron and Miss Pussycat will deliver the tunes, while chefs from port cities up and down the Western seaboard will exhibit their culinary creations.
May. 10, 2018, 9:06 a.m.
Michelle Wolf remained unapologetic about her blistering performance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner late last month.
“It went great and every single person loved it,” the comic declared during a Wednesday appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”
Meyers congratulated his former writer and “The Daily Show” alum on her no-holds-barred roast, which quickly catapulted the comic from welcome host to persona non grata to the White House Press Assn. and the White House. It also subjected her and her scathing material in a number of opinion pieces.