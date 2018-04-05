Apr. 5, 2018, 9:24 a.m.
The trimming of Donald Trump’s administration has been so drastic that sometimes it feels like he’s firing people you didn’t even know were part of his staff.
Cue Dr. Evil — as played by Mike Myers in the “Austin Powers” films — who stopped by “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night for his first interview after supposedly being axed from Trump’s cabinet.
“I had no idea that you were part of the Trump administration," said a surprised Jimmy Fallon to kick off his “exclusive” interview. “What exactly did you do there?”
Apr. 5, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
Being in a Marvel film is the pinnacle of secrecy training. You get the script, but not a hard copy. And then, like, it dissolves — like, it’s ‘Mission: Impossible.’ The link self-destructs.
Apr. 4, 2018, 3:01 p.m.
Safaree Samuels had a lot on his mind in the wake of a robbery that occurred in New Jersey in the wee hours Monday morning.
“Seeing your life flash b4 you're eyes is a life changing experience,” Samuels posted Wednesday on Twitter. “Nothing funny about it. It's probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”
The rapper and reality TV star, who dated Nicki Minaj for years, was held up at gunpoint along with a friend, according to Fort Lee, N.J., police, who were called around 2 a.m. Monday.
Apr. 4, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Carrie Underwood is back in the studio and looking whole, though her hoodie might beg to differ.
We kid, of course — about the hoodie. That sucker’s just full of holes.
Underwood appears to be recording again in a photo posted Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram. It’s the first photo on her own social media accounts since “a freak random accident” on some ice at home last November required more medical attention than the singer originally revealed.
Apr. 4, 2018, 11:25 a.m.
Who knew there would be business fallout from Blac Chyna’s weaponized-stroller routine?
Chyna was caught on video attempting to swing a bright-pink toy car stroller over the weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Now, thanks to that, she’s lost out on her bid to promote a Momiie baby stroller that was launching this month in the U.S., TMZ reported Wednesday.
"[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a rep for the company told the website.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
The late-night Jimmys and Seth Meyers ribbed President Trump on Tuesday over his qualms with tech giant Amazon and its perceived effect on the U.S. Postal Service.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon teased Trump about his angry tweets that accused the e-commerce company of not collecting sales tax and costing the the USPS too much money.
“After Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter, their stock fell by 5%. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to get Amazon’s stock to match his approval rating,” Fallon quipped.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
Kathy Griffin skewered Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on “The President Show” special Tuesday night.
The embattled comic stopped by Comedy Central’s sketch series and showed off her impression skills as Conway, a.k.a. the “lone survivor of the Bowling Green Massacre.”
Decked out in smudged eye makeup and Conway’s widely panned inauguration ensemble, Griffin joined Anthony Atamanuik as President Donald Trump during an hour-long special called the “Make America Great-A-Thon.” It featured the president and his team trying to raise money for projects they can’t get Congress to fund — such as a border wall and porn-star payouts.
