(Greg Doherty / Getty Images)

Safaree Samuels had a lot on his mind in the wake of a robbery that occurred in New Jersey in the wee hours Monday morning.

“Seeing your life flash b4 you're eyes is a life changing experience,” Samuels posted Wednesday on Twitter. “Nothing funny about it. It's probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”

The rapper and reality TV star, who dated Nicki Minaj for years, was held up at gunpoint along with a friend, according to Fort Lee, N.J., police, who were called around 2 a.m. Monday.