Bob Dylan, Kesha and others flip gender references for new LGBTQ-focused album

Kesha, left, and Bob Dylan are among six artists who have reimagined songs to honor the LGBTQ community on a new EP.

Dylan reworks the 1929 pop standard “She’s Funny That Way” as “He’s Funny That Way,” while Kesha revisions Janis Joplin’s “I Need a Man to Love Me” as “I Need a Woman to Love Me.”

“Universal Love,” a new six-song EP released Thursday, also includes songs from Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard and Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke in which uses of “he/she” and “him/her” have been switched.

What’s in a pronoun? Nothing — and everything when it comes to pop music, as demonstrated by a handful of songs in which gender references have been flipped by Bob Dylan, Kesha, St. Vincent, Valerie June and others in a campaign to salute the LGBTQ community.

The EP, which is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music and other services, was produced by MGM Resorts International and is distributed by Legacy Recordings.

“We believe projects like this will help all of us reach a point where seeing the world through the lens of people who happen to be different from us becomes natural and commonplace,” Phyllis James, MGM Resorts’ chief diversity and corporate social responsibility officer, said in a statement.

Other tracks include St. Vincent’s amped-up take on the Crystals’ “And Then He Kissed Me,” spun as “And Then She Kissed Me” — a lyric change the Beach Boys’ also made more than 50 years ago with their version — while Okereke sings the Temptations’ “My Girl” as “My Guy.”

(Pop-history footnote: After the success of the Temptations’ song, written by Smokey Robinson and Ronald White, Robinson followed it up with “My Guy,” a new song that became a major hit for another Motown Records act, singer Mary Wells. Okereke, however, recorded the Temptations’ song and simply changed the pronoun.)

Gibbard sings the Beatles’ “And I Love Her” as “And I Love Him,” and June follows Dylan’s trek into the Great American Songbook, reworking “Mad About the Boy,” a 1930s standard as “Mad About the Girl.”