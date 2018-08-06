Demi Lovato photographed earlier this year at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Pop star Demi Lovato took to Instagram today to share her first statement since being hospitalized for a drug overdose last month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” the statement began. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well,” she continued. “To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support through this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”



A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT