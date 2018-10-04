With the upcoming anniversary of the #MeToo movement and the testimony of Christine Blasey Ford dominating the cultural conversation, daytime host Ellen DeGeneres has opened up about sexual abuse she experienced when she was younger.
DeGeneres turned into an interview subject on her own show when her guest, the “Today” show’s Savannah Guthrie, recently asked how she felt about this moment in history.
“As a victim of sexual abuse, I am furious at people who don’t believe it and who say, ‘how do you not remember exactly what day it was…?’” DeGeneres said in an interview recorded on Wednesday and scheduled to air on Friday.
Veteran film and television star Alan Alda is slated to be the next recipient of the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award.
SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest labor union, will present the award to the “MASH” star during the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony on Jan. 27, the organization announced Thursday.
Alda, 82, is an Oscar-nominated actor, writer, director, producer and long-time advocate for science communication. He’s to be the 55th recipient of the union’s highest tribute, joining recent honorees such as Morgan Freeman, Lily Tomlin, Carol Burnett, Debbie Reynolds and Rita Moreno.
No presidential alert was needed to inform late-night viewers about what the hosts really thought of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new emergency alert text message, which allows the president to issue a warning about a crisis, such as a missile launch or tsunami.
“Is there really an emergency so big that everyone in America … [has] to hear about it at the same time? What is that big?” Stephen Colbert asked on “The Late Show.” “Is it the death asteroid? Is it Thanos? If it’s Thanos, please, no spoilers.”
Colbert devoted a segment of his CBS show to breaking down how to opt out of the reportedly not opt-outable alert system, which appeared on mobile phones across the nation at 11:18 a.m. Pacific time on Wednesday.
Being on a film set is the most comforting thing in the world to me. Seeing a catering truck feels like home.
“RBG,” the hit documentary about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is heading back to theaters this month for free screenings in select cities.
Magnolia Pictures, Participant Media, the American Civil Liberties Union and Rock the Vote will host free screenings in California, Florida and Texas cities on Oct. 29, a little more than a week before the critical midterm elections on Nov. 6.
Southern California residents can see the film at the Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 in Irvine.
In the world of “Big Hero 6,” nothing’s impossible. At least according to Tadashi Hamada, who seems to be back and checking up on his younger brother Hiro in the show’s special Halloween episode.
“It’s been really, really satisfying and incredible voicing Tadashi again,” said Daniel Henney in an exclusive new featurette that The Times is debuting. The actor notes that Hiro’s bond with his older brother was so strong that even after Tadashi’s death, his presence has still been felt throughout the series.
“It’s so much fun to play him,” Henney added. “He’s an amazing character.”
“The Conners” will be trudging along without matriarch and star Roseanne Barr.
The remaining cast members of the “Roseanne” spinoff have been leaning on one another in the wake of ABC’s firing of Barr in May after she made a racist remark on Twitter.
Nary a whiff of Barr or her titular character, who will likely be killed off the show when it premieres later this month, was seen in the first promo for “The Conners” on Tuesday. The promo instead shows the blue-collar Conner family moving on in her absence — much like the rest of the ensemble.
To say that Christian Bale devoured the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney in “Vice” would be understating it.
The usually svelte British actor, who reportedly ate “a lot of pies” to transform into the political figure, is unrecognizable as former President George W. Bush’s veep in the first trailer for “Vice,” which dropped Wednesday.
“I’m a CEO of a large company. And I have been secretary of Defense and I have been White House chief of staff,” Bale as Cheney says to Sam Rockwell’s Bush in the trailer.
CBS Television Studios has fired veteran producer Brad Kern.
The studio confirmed that it terminated its relationship with the “NCIS: New Orleans” showrunner on Tuesday, which came after a series of allegations of misconduct in recent years.
“We have ended Brad Kern’s role as consulting producer on ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ and his overall deal with the Studio,” a spokesperson for CBS Television Studios said in a statement.
“Tina,” the musical based on Tina Turner’s tumultuous life story, is crossing the pond and moving to Broadway.
The show, which debuted on London’s West End in April, will hit the Great White Way in New York in the fall of 2019, the iconic singer announced Wednesday.
“Bringing the musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me. And now, I’m happy to share that we will next come to Broadway in Fall 2019,” the rock legend tweeted.