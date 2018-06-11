Some festival-goers at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., screamed and took cover during Eminem’s headlining performance Saturday night when the rapper included what sounded like realistic gunshot effects during his performance of the 2000 single “Kill You.” Now he is facing criticism for including the effects in an era where gun violence and mass shootings are regularly in the news.
“I hate to be the one to say it, but being someone who suffers from very mild PTSD, it was EXTREMELY irresponsible and distasteful to end songs w the shot gun sound effect,” said actress and social media personality Andrea Russett in a since-deleted tweet. “I have grown up loving eminem and his music but i was extremely triggered to the point of tears….To hear a gun shot sound effect and see the entire crowd drop to the floor out of instinct is not funny, cute, or amusing. This is the sad reality that we are living.”
Other people on social media chimed in in agreement, saying that the inclusion of the effects was particularly tone deaf after last year’s mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.
The last time Ryan Gosling and Damien Chazelle teamed up, their collaboration led to Oscar glory.
The “La La Land” duo’s latest project looks like it’s aiming to follow the same trajectory, though the Academy Award-winning director’s follow-up to his 2016 musical certainly won’t include any song or dance.
The forthcoming “First Man” stars Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong and follows his harrowing journey to set foot on the moon. But judging by the trailer, which dropped Friday night during “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the movie will play more like a thriller than an inspirational biopic.
I don't take sides. I have brown skin because I have black and white in me. I'm not just one thing. I've been really lucky.
Netflix and Shondaland have nabbed the rights to the viral story about a woman who conned her way to a life of luxury.
Written by Jessica Pressler, the May 28 New York Magazine article chronicled the rise and fall of Anna Delvey, or Anna Sorokin. The Russian-born 27-year-old posed as a German heiress and scammed her way into expensive hotel stays, international trips and more. She is currently being held without bond on Riker’s Island.
Shonda Rhimes is attached to write the Netflix adaptation.
David Simon, creator of “The Wire” and executive producer of shows including “Treme” and “The Deuce,” says he has been banned from Twitter. And he’s not happy about it.
“Die of boils, @Jack,” the writer fired off at Twitter founder Jack Dorsey on Friday in a post on his blog, the Audactiy of Despair.
Simon, whose account @AoDespair is still visible on Twitter, last tweeted on Thursday.
CNN and Travel Channel are planning a feast of Anthony Bourdain specials this weekend to commemorate the late chef, whose cinematic travelogue shows became programming staples on each cable network.
CNN said it will remember its friend and colleague “by sharing his talent and stories.”
Special coverage on CNN begins Friday at 7 p.m. with a tribute, “Remembering Anthony Bourdain.”
“Somebody Feed Phil” host Phil Rosenthal dedicated his show Friday to Anthony Bourdain, who died Friday morning in France, after reacting to the chef’s death earlier on Twitter.
“I always considered him a superhero, and a direct inspiration,” the Netflix host tweeted upon awakening to the news. “In his ground breaking shows, he embodied the spirit of travel, adventure, and strove to make the world a true community.”
Rosenthal, who’s also known as executive producer of “Everybody Loves Raymond,” continued in that vein hours later at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.
If I'm in love with someone, I often find it very difficult to express myself, to find the right words. But when the camera is on me, everything changes.
The first trailer for the new incarnation of “A Star Is Born” is out, and we want to see the movie.
Right. Now.
The film, directed by Bradley Cooper and starring Cooper and Lady Gaga, is the story of a man on the downhill slope of his career when he finds a young, undiscovered singing talent with star potential.
Beyoncé and Jay Z launched their much-anticipated OTR II tour in Wales on Wednesday, but rumors suggesting that the concert included images of their infant twins have since been shut down.
Photos of the couple each carrying two babies circulated on social media and were touted as the first pics of twins Rumi and Sir since Bey announced their arrival last July. However, per BuzzFeed, the kids in the concert images are not the Carters’.
When asked if it was the twins Bey is holding in the images, the singer’s rep swiftly responded with “it’s not.”