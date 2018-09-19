Director, actor, voice actor and puppeteer Frank Oz. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Veteran puppeteer Frank Oz was pulled into the brewing Bert and Ernie debate on Tuesday. And though he declared that the “Sesame Street” characters are not gay, he softened his stance on the perception of the puppets and what they mean to LGBTQ individuals.

The 74-year-old Oz, one of “Muppets” creator Jim Henson’s early collaborators and the voice of many of the characters (as well as Yoda from “Star Wars”), also said Tuesday that the roommates are not a gay couple, even though they have long been perceived as such.

Nor does it matter.