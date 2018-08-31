Ariana Grande performs at funeral services for Aretha Franklin. (Angela Weiss / Getty Images)

During the opening hours of Aretha Franklin’s funeral at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit, the Aretha Franklin Orchestra offered gentle, instrumental gospel soul music as VIPs and dignitaries including Diana Ross, Hillary and Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Tyler Perry, Patti LaBelle and dozens of others greeted friends and family.

The Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir filled the sanctuary with overwhelming power, moving through “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and classic spirituals that confirmed that hundreds of pitch-perfect gospel singers were in the house, both onstage and among the attendees.

With those opening acts, woe be the first soloist to take the microphone, as country superstar Faith Hill did after opening remarks. Backed by the orchestra and choir, Hill delivered an enthusiastic version of “What a Friend We Have in Jesus.” Her inclusion sent an early signal that the late diva’s family was aiming for genre-transcending unification.