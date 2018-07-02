“Right now, we’re just friends,” Bella said, clarifying her relationship status. “We are both working on each other, and trying to work on us. We talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. He has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the past few months. And I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but I didn’t realize how strong I had it.”