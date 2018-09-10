The time has come for Adora to learn her destiny.
The first teaser trailer for “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” was released Monday, and it shows the long-lost princess discovering the magical sword that transforms her into She-Ra.
Or, as the mysterious voiceover puts it, it’s time for balance to be restored to the world, and Adora has a major part to play.
Nicki Minaj says she was “mortified” by her weekend dispute during New York Fashion Week with fellow rapper Cardi B.
“I could not believe how humiliated it all felt,” Minaj said Monday on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show. “And how we ... made ourselves look.”
Despite appearing to bury the hatchet in May, the rival rappers’ latest feud came to a head on Friday, when chaos erupted during a Fashion Week bash thrown by Harper’s Bazaar.
Pop music star Olivia Newton-John is opening up about her latest battle with cancer, this time located at the base of her spine.
In a sit-down interview with Australia’s “Sunday Night,” the 69-year-old singer spoke more about her latest diagnosis, which she announced in 2017 and has been treating since then.
Above all else, the “Grease” star is not alone in her fight.
The truth hurts. You are your own worst enemy. We all know these expressions. But what's at the root of these expressions? We're protecting our sense of self.
One day after rapper Mac Miller was found dead, Ariana Grande paid tribute to her late ex-boyfriend Saturday with a black and white photo of the musician shared to her Instagram page.
The photo, which was posted without a caption, shows Miller sitting on the grass looking up at the camera as the photographer, presumably Grande, stands above him just out of frame.
Grande disabled comments on her Instagram page Friday after trolls flooded her feed blaming her recent engagement to “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson for Miller’s death.
Following news that CBS Corp. Chairman and Chief Executive Leslie Moonves is expected to resign in the wake of new allegations of sexual harassment and assault, Time’s Up issued a statement Sunday admonishing the “culture of toxic complicity” at CBS and urged the network to remember that “the world is watching.”
“Six more women have made bone-chilling allegations of abuse, harassment and retaliation against Les Moonves,” the statement reads. “We believe them. These new allegations are in addition to the previous six women who have already bravely spoken out and detailed horrific behavior from Moonves. Nineteen current and former CBS employees have also alleged that former CBS News Chairman Jeff Fager condoned sexual harassment in his division.
“These allegations speak to a culture of toxic complicity at CBS, where the safety of women was continuously ignored to protect the careers of powerful men and the corporation. The CBS Board of Directors has an obligation to move swiftly and decisively to create a safe work environment for all and rid the company of this toxic culture.
I feel like I've earned the right to make the record I wanted to make. I came in as a boy, and I'm a man now.
Maybe it’s time Cardi B and Nicki Minaj are no longer invited to the same events for awhile.
The ongoing feud between the rappers evidently reached a new level Friday night, with reports saying that Cardi confronted Minaj at the Plaza Hotel during the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party at New York Fashion Week.
Various shaky and profane videos surfaced afterward, showing Cardi shouting at Minaj before being restrained by security. Oh, and a red shoe might have been thrown, something Cardi B is shown holding in a video obtained by Cosmopolitan.
I told myself after the first record that I'd rather go back home and start over again than be trapped in a one-dimensional world any longer.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews, one of the strident male voices of the #MeToo movement, has settled a civil lawsuit with his former talent agency after accusing one of its high-powered agents of groping his genitals during a 2016 party.
The settlement closes the final chapter on the actor’s legal action against the agency, William Morris Endeavor.
“Terry Crews, Adam Venit, and WME have settled the lawsuit Mr. Crews filed last year,” a WME spokesperson said in a statement to The Times on Friday. “It will be dismissed.”