Rape lawsuit against Paul Haggis prompts more accusers to step forward

Four women have accused Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Paul Haggis of sexual misconduct, including two allegations of rape.

The allegations follow dueling lawsuits filed Dec 15 in New York in which publicist Haleigh Breest accused Haggis of rape and Haggis responded by denying the charge and accusing Breest of infliction of emotional distress, alleging that she was attempting to extort him.

After the suits were filed, three additional women contacted Breest’s attorneys with allegations against Haggis, 64, best known for the films “Million Dollar Baby” and “Crash,” the Associated Press reported Friday. One of the women said she was a 28-year-old publicist when Haggis forced her to perform oral sex and raped her in 1996.

Attorneys for Haggis did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment on Friday.

Breest, in her lawsuit, accused Haggis of luring her to his apartment after a film premiere in 2013 and raping her. The three additional women all spoke to the AP under condition of anonymity.

Haggis, in his suit against Breest, alleged that the woman demanded he pay $9 million to settle her claim and threatened to publicize lurid details, which he contended were false. He said he had maintained a “friendly, and at times flirtatious” relationship with Breest.

Haggis’ three new accusers, who requested anonymity, were interviewed separately by the AP. One said that he tried to sexually assault her, telling her, “I need to be inside you,” before she managed to run away.

Another said Haggis held her arms and kissed her on a street corner, then followed her into a taxi. She said she later escaped.