Fox News has released a statement apologizing for using an image of Patti LaBelle during its coverage of Aretha Franklin’s death.
Franklin, the iconic singer dubbed the Queen of Soul, died Thursday at age 76 of advanced pancreatic cancer.
Fox News ran a graphic that paired a close-up image of Franklin with one of a woman performing in the background. Unfortunately, the secondary image was of LaBelle singing, and many across social media called out the network on its apparent mix-up.
One of Aretha Franklin’s signature anthems was 1967’s “Respect,” but despite the song’s ubiquity, there was disagreement about some of the lyrics for decades.
In 1998 Times staff writer Roy Rivenburg decided to solve the mystery once and for all.
Initially Rivenburg had believed the lyrics in question were:
Who was the first musical headliner to play the Forum in Inglewood? That would be the late, great Aretha Franklin, who kicked off the venue’s musical legacy on Jan. 22, 1968.
“Premier musical concert in the fabulous new Forum,” read the original Los Angeles Times ad, which the Forum posted a few years ago. “In Person! Aretha Franklin with full orchestra and strings.”
Tickets started at $3.50, maxed out at $6.50 and StubHub was nowhere to be found.
Former President Obama highlighted his special relationship with Aretha Franklin on Thursday following news of the legendary singer’s death.
The Queen of Soul, a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2005, performed at Obama’s first inauguration in 2009, singing a powerful rendition of “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” at the landmark event, which ushered the first black president into the Oval Office.
In a poignant statement issued Thursday, Obama shared images of Franklin during his years in the White House and reflected on her remarkable journey.
To be so bold as to choose this type of career, you want to keep it interesting and keep walking out on the ledge.
LA Film Festival announced Wednesday that Andrew Slater’s “Echo in the Canyon” will be the opening night film at the Ford Theatres complex on Sept. 20.
“Echo” looks at how the Byrds, the Beach Boys, Buffalo Springfield and the Mamas & the Papas created the Laurel Canyon music scene and how the sounds expanded across the world.
Music icons Brian Wilson, the late Tom Petty, Stephen Stills, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Michelle Phillips, Jackson Browne, Ringo Starr, Eric Clapton, Jakob Dylan, Norah Jones, Beck, Regina Spektor and Cat Power, among others make an appearance in the documentary that makes its world premiere at LAFF.
On Wednesday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called for a boycott of the upcoming family wilderness drama “Alpha,” which opens Friday, alleging in a press release that “multiple bison were reportedly slaughtered and partially skinned to be used for a hunting scene.”
Set during the Upper Paleolithic period, the Albert Hughes-directed film follows a young boy (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who is separated from his tribe and bonds with a lone wolf to survive.
"Five sensitive bison lost their lives, all so that their bodies could be used as props in this wholly forgettable flick," Lisa Lange, PETA’s senior vice president, said in a statement. "PETA is calling on the public to show Hollywood that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated by refusing to buy a ticket to ‘Alpha.’”
So what’s Dane Cook’s advice for those dating way out of their age group?
“The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart,” the comedian and actor said Monday night during an Instagram Stories Q&A.
Pardon us a moment while we do the math as to what that might mean for the check-out dates for the 46-year-old and his 19-year-old girlfriend, singer Kelsi Taylor. We’re not sure the math exactly works, but, well, it’s all legal.
Dream on until your dreams come true: Aerosmith is the latest band to take up residence on the Las Vegas Strip.
“We decided to do Vegas. Viva Las Aerosmith!” vocalist Steven Tyler announced on NBC’s “Today” show Wednesday.
The Grammy-winning rockers will put down roots with the “Aerosmith: Deuces Are Wild” shows at the Park MGM Resort’s Park Theater in 2019, playing 18 shows between April 6 and July 9.
Get ready for more adventures at the Creek. Cartoon Network announced on Wednesday that it has renewed “Craig of the Creek” for a second season.
The animated series follows the titular Craig and his best friends Kelsey and J.P., who spend their after-school hours playing at the neighborhood creek. The patch of woodsy wilderness within the suburbs is the local hangout for kids to explore, play games and trade for snacks.
Co-created by “Steven Universe” alums Matt Burnett and Ben Levin, “Craig of the Creek” highlights the magic of backyard adventures, the power of imagination and the various interests that can bind a group of friends.