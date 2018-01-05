FX boss John Landgraf confident 'Better Things' can thrive without Louis C.K.

When reports surfaced last fall of allegations of sexual misconduct by Louis C.K., it prompted FX to cut ties with one of its key producers of content and forced the network to try decide what happens next.

On Friday morning at the Television Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, FX Chief Executive John Landgraf, made some of his first public comments on the matter. Addressing the elephant in the room, Landgraf noted the results of FX’s investigation into the disgraced comic in his opening remarks.

“Our other statement at the time said that we would conduct further investigations to determine if there was any misconduct on any of the five shows that Louis produces for FX,” Landgraf said. “Having recently completed that investigation, we did not find any issues placing instances of misconduct of any kind during the eight years we’ve worked together.”

When asked if the network had heard any of the long-circulating rumors about C.K. prior to a New York Times report that brought the allegations into the open. Landgraf denied any knowledge aside from a blind item that didn’t mention C.K.’s name.

“We didn't know about them,” he said. “The only thing I’m aware of is a blind item in Gawker, which to me that’s not an actual news story .… it didn’t mention names. We had no awareness before the New York Times report.”

The executive was vague about what his conversations with C.K. were like at the time the allegations came to light, except to say that the comic said he was going to write a public statement to acknowledge that the allegations in the newspaper were true.

“Knowing that, we made the decision to cut ties,” Landgraf said. The studio arm of FX terminated its overall deal with the comic, removing his executive producer title on shows under the deal, including “Better Things” and “Baskets.”

What his removal will mean for the shows, particularly “Better Things,” which he co-created with Pamela Adlon and on which he had a heavy presence, remains to be seen. He co-wrote every episode of the critically lauded second season with Adlon. Landgraf, though, is confident C.K.’s absence will not have a huge impact on the show.

“It’s Pamela’s show, these are her stories, this is her life,” Landgraf said. “Louis was her co-writer. She’s going to have to write them all herself or find another co-writer. She’s the creative engine of that show. That won’t change. He won’t be involved any further, but I have every confidence in Pamela .… I’m optimistic and confident that the third season will be great.”

Landgraf also addressed the legacy of C.K.’s groundbreaking comedy “Louie,” which it pulled from the network’s on-demand library, and the long-term thinking on whether to restore access to it.

“The simple answer is, I don’t know,” Landgraf said. “I think the next things that need to happen are bigger and more important than the question of that. I think this is a cultural movement. A lot has happened. There’s more things to happen .… Also, I dont know what Louis is going to do. I don’t know what’s up with him. what further things he has to say. We’re kind of in a wait-and-see mode.

“Personally, I still think that’s a great show. It’s a show you might look at through a different prism now than you looked at it before. But if you thought it was art, it’s still art — maybe art of a different kind. But as to when and if we might restore, all I can say is we don’t know.”