Today in Entertainment: Eagles of Death Metal's Hughes rails against March for Our Lives; Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego
  • Movies
Christie D'Zurilla
By

Gina Rodriguez will bring Carmen Sandiego to life for Netflix

Gina Rodriguez will star as Carmen Sandiego is two upcoming projects.
Gina Rodriguez will star as Carmen Sandiego is two upcoming projects. (Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Gina Rodriguez will play Carmen Sandiego in a live-action feature for Netflix, in addition to voicing the character in a standalone animated TV series, The Times has confirmed. 

Rodriguez will star as well as produce through her I Can and I Will production company, with Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser. Andy Berman of Misher Films is also an executive producer. 

Fraser is head of HMH Productions — Houghton Mifflin Harcourt owns the Carmen Sandiego property — and will executive produce the original series and feature film. A line of books from HMH featuring Carmen Sandiego will launch in 2019, timed to the series. 

By Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

'One Day at a Time' renewed, along with 'Queer Eye' and other unscripted series

Netflix's "One Day at a Time" has been renewed for a second season.
Netflix's "One Day at a Time" has been renewed for a second season. (Carin Baer/Netflix)

Netflix’s “One Day at a Time” will return for a third season in 2019, the streaming company announced Monday. 

The announcement is good news for “One Day at a Time” fans, who fiercely advocated for the sitcom on Twitter. Even the National Hispanic Media Coalition issued an open letter to Netflix, urging the streaming company to renew the show for a third season. 

“This critically acclaimed show serves as a guiding light–the true north in and for an industry grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity,” the group said in the letter.

  • Movies
  • Awards
Libby Hill
By

Cannes shuts out Netflix films from festival competition

Netflix's "Okja" was in competition at last year's Cannes, but rule changes have made the streaming giant ineligible at future competitions.
Netflix's "Okja" was in competition at last year's Cannes, but rule changes have made the streaming giant ineligible at future competitions. (Netflix)

After earning eight Oscar nominations at this year’s Academy Awards, Netflix is facing some pushback from cinematic heavies. 

In the last week, both Steven Spielberg and the Cannes Film Festival questioned the place of streaming films in the greater film landscape, with Spielberg going so far as to call films without traditional theatrical release “TV movies.”

The comments illustrate a growing divide in media over what constitutes film and what constitutes TV. (Thankfully, books remain unscathed by the controversy.) 

  • Movies
  • Celebrity
By Sonaiya Kelley

TCM to honor Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony at the Chinese Theater

Cicely Tyson will be honored in April with a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCM Classic Film Festival.
Cicely Tyson will be honored in April with a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCM Classic Film Festival. (Richard Shotwell / Invision/Associated Press)

Turner Classic Movies announced Monday that it will honor actress Cicely Tyson with a hand-and-footprint ceremony during its film festival next month.

"For decades, Tyson has been at the forefront of a shift away from clichéd, stereotypical characters of color to playing multidimensional, strong black women," “TCM Prime Time” host Ben Mankiewicz said in a statement. 

"To fully appreciate the magnitude of the impact Cicely Tyson has had, listen to Angela Bassett … list the women who've influenced her most profoundly," Mankiewicz said. "Bassett names Shirley Chisholm and Barbara Jordan, two pioneering African American members of Congress, along with an actress — Cicely Tyson." 

  • Birthdays
By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Diana Ross turns 74 today

(Geroge Rose / Los Angeles Times)

Music does not have a color. Great music is great music.

Diana Ross, 2017

FROM THE ARCHIVES:  Diana Ross on longevity and life off the stage

  • Politics
By Sonaiya Kelley

Motion picture academy president John Bailey breaks silence on sexual misconduct allegations

Academy President John Bailey is the subject of an internal investigation following three charges of sexual harassment.
Academy President John Bailey is the subject of an internal investigation following three charges of sexual harassment. (Angela Weiss)

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences launched an investigation into the past behavior of its president, John Bailey. Nine days later, the embattled Bailey has issued a memo to academy staff in which he categorically denies the allegations.

“While there have been well documented instances of individuals in this industry not treating women with respect, I am not one of them,” Bailey asserted in the letter.

Sent out Saturday, the memo said that the media reports were “false” and “have served only to tarnish my 50 year career.”

  • Birthdays
By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Elton John turns 71 today

(Bill Varie / Los Angeles Times)

I don't have to prove anything. I'm not going out to be in the Top 40 anymore. There was a time when that was very enjoyable. But it's a kind of relief when you can wear your own overcoat and not have to wear anyone else's.

Elton John, 2013

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elton John finds 'room to breathe' on 'The Diving Board'

  • Birthdays
By Los Angeles Times Staff

A Star Is Born: Jessica Chastain turns 41 today

(Liz O. Baylen / Los Angeles Times)

I've really been looking at the role women have in our society and we, for some reason, attack women for being prepared and ambitious. You hear that being said about actresses or musicians or people who really work hard at their profession that are women, but you don't say that about men.

Jessica Chastain, 2016

FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Miss Sloane' stars Jessica Chastain and Gugu Mbatha-Raw on women, politics and the gun debate’

  • Arts
Deborah Vankin
By

King Tut exhibition opens in L.A. on Saturday

(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Behold the treasures of ancient Egypt — and the potentially long lines that go with them — in Exposition Park this weekend. “King Tut: Treasures of the Golden Pharaoh” opens at the California Science Center at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The exhibition, timed to the upcoming 100th anniversary of the discovery of Tut’s tomb, is billed as the largest collection of King Tut relics to leave Egypt. The display includes new science about the boy king’s life and death and 3-D scans of objects, organizers said.  

The museum’s website says the special exhibition already has sold out for Saturday and Sunday, but future dates are available (the show runs through Jan. 6). In the meantime, read our article on what’s in the exhibition and watch The Times’ video sneak peek.

  • TV
  • Celebrity
Libby Hill
By

Coming soon to an envelope near you: A Mister Rogers stamp

Fred Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers, attends a Friday ceremony dedicating a postage stamp bearing her husband's image.
Fred Rogers' widow, Joanne Rogers, attends a Friday ceremony dedicating a postage stamp bearing her husband's image. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

The U.S. Postal Service has given its stamp of approval to a beloved children’s entertainer. 

The agency held a ceremony Friday dedicating a new postage stamp to the memory of Fred Rogers, host of the classic children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.” 

“Mister Rogers and his Neighborhood of Make-Believe made the ups and downs of life easier to understand for the youngest members of our society,” Postmaster General Megan J. Brennan said in a statement Friday. 