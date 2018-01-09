'Girls' creator Lena Dunham and musician Jack Antonoff split

“Girls” star and creator Lena Dunham and longtime beau Jack Antonoff have called it quits.

Dunham’s rep confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the outspoken actress and the Grammy-nominated musician’s “breakup was amicable,” but gave no word on when the couple parted ways.

The pair originally met in 2012 on a blind date set up by Antonoff’s sister and comic Mike Birbiglia. They instantly hit it off, soon moved into her Brooklyn home together and adopted a dog.

Dunham, 31, and Antonoff, 33, celebrated five and a half years together in October, several months after Antonoff regaled her with a moonstone friendship ring that she giddily flaunted on Instagram.