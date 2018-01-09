New 'Krypton' trailer shows Superman's grandfather meeting Adam Strange
Rose McGowan vows to raise consciousness with E! series 'Citizen Rose'
NBCU's Frances Berwick says departed E! anchor Catt Sadler was not paid less because of her gender
Ryan Murphy, FX defend 'American Crime Story' after criticism from Gianni Versace's family
No bad cops and an affinity for Uggs: Five things we learned about ABC's 'American Idol' reboot
'Girls' creator Lena Dunham and musician Jack Antonoff split
|Nardine Saad
“Girls” star and creator Lena Dunham and longtime beau Jack Antonoff have called it quits.
Dunham’s rep confirmed to The Times on Tuesday that the outspoken actress and the Grammy-nominated musician’s “breakup was amicable,” but gave no word on when the couple parted ways.
The pair originally met in 2012 on a blind date set up by Antonoff’s sister and comic Mike Birbiglia. They instantly hit it off, soon moved into her Brooklyn home together and adopted a dog.
Dunham, 31, and Antonoff, 33, celebrated five and a half years together in October, several months after Antonoff regaled her with a moonstone friendship ring that she giddily flaunted on Instagram.
Antonoff, who fronts the pop band Bleachers and plays lead guitar for fun, in addition to his production work, has collaborated with Dunham’s pal Taylor Swift and numerous other musicians over the years. But Dunham’s fans likely know him best as a lead actor in her ubiquitous social-media posts.
Over the years, the politically minded couple publicly vowed that they wouldn’t wed until same-sex marriage was legal in all 50 states. When the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality in June 2015, Dunham revealed on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” that she and Antonoff felt pressured to wed the same day, but decided to “wait for a moment where we feel excited about” getting married instead.