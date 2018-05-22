GLAAD study finds 'alarming drop' in LGBTQ inclusion for films of 2017

The model and pithy social star introduced the world to her baby boy, Miles Theodore Stephens, whom she welcomed with husband John Legend last week .

“Hello, world! This is Miles Theodore Stephens - We are drowning in his little peeps and nuzzles. Our household feels overwhelmed with love. Thank you for all your well wishes!” Teigen wrote on Instagram on Sunday, sharing a sweet first look at Miles in all his contemplative newborn glory.