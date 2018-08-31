Chaka Khan performs during the funeral service for Aretha Franklin at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday. (Paul Sancya / Associated Press)

Chaka Khan didn’t drop her microphone on the floor after her riveting performance of “Going Up Yonder” at Aretha Franklin’s funeral on Friday, but she may as well have. The soul singer, like Franklin, learned to sing at church and — it was obvious.

Performing gospel singer and songwriter Walter Hawkins’ reassuring hymn on the thrills of the afterlife, Khan eased her way into the song as if to meditate on the groove before gliding into it. With intense auburn hair, a deep blue dress and matching hand-fan, Khan seemed primed to salute her peer, and took her time working through the song.

That, however, shouldn’t be surprising to anyone who has experienced Khan in concert. As the Root hilariously noted in a post about the Queen of Soul’s unrealistically timed funeral schedule, “Chaka Khan has 5 minutes? She has runs longer than 5 minutes. On accident. Ask Rufus.”