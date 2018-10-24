The 62nd Grammys will take place on Jan. 26, 2020, and the 63rd iteration of the event will follow on Jan. 31, 2021, they said in a statement. As previously announced, both shows will be broadcast live on CBS from the show’s regular venue, Los Angeles’ Staples Center. (This year’s ceremony was held in New York for the first time since 2003.)

"Los Angeles loves the Grammys — a celebration of the artists who transform how we think about music, and the behind-the-boards talent that makes their excellence possible,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said in the announcement. “The music industry is integral to L.A.'s economy, and reflects the spirit of the city itself: diverse, imaginative, and always ready to break new ground. We are thrilled to welcome the Grammys back to the creative capital of the world, and look forward to hosting the awards for years to come."