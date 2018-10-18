“Halloween” producer Jason Blum is apologizing for off-target comments he made about his company’s failure to hire female directors for its signature horror genre — and his perception of their unavailability — in a recent magazine interview.
Blum seemed “jolted” when asked about Blumhouse Productions’ failure to hire any female directors since its creation in 2006, Polygon writer Matt Patches wrote in an article published Wednesday.
“We’re always trying to [do] that,” Blum said. “We’re not trying to do it because of recent events. We’ve always been trying.”
The Tony Awards are getting ready for their 2019 ceremony.
Announced Thursday, the 73rd annual awards show, celebrating the best of the Broadway season, will take place on June 9, 2019. It will again be broadcast live on CBS from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
The 2019 edition of the telecast should be a star-studded one, as the current season includes plays starring Bryan Cranston, Kerry Washington, Armie Hammer, Daniel Radcliffe, Bobby Cannavale, John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf, Ethan Hawke, Mike Birbiglia and Janet McTeer, to name just a few. The host(s) will be announced at a later date.
The surprise self-destruction of a Banksy painting didn’t go 100% as planned; according to the artist, the work was supposed to be fully shredded when the stunt was over.
The street artist posted video on his website Wednesday apparently revealing the plan behind the performance-art stunt.
The spray-painted work sold at a Sotheby’s auction in London earlier this month for about $1.4 million. The buyer, a woman who bid via telephone, helped set a sales record for the artist. Then things unraveled as the work self-destructed live at the auction.
Steady yourselves, “Orange Is the New Black” fans: Netflix has revealed that the upcoming seventh season of the prison drama will be its last.
"After seven seasons, it’s time to be released from prison,” said series creator Jenji Kohan in a statement. “I will miss all the badass ladies of Litchfield and the incredible crew we’ve worked with. My heart is orange but fade to black."
The final look at the goings-on at Litchfield Penitentiary will air in summer 2019, according to an announcement by Netflix posted Wednesday afternoon on Twitter, which looks about as grim as to be expected with the cast aboard a prison bus. But for a warmer, slightly wistful response, various members of the cast appeared in a second tweet for the show that expressed gratitude to fans.
Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant has been removed from this weekend’s Animation Is Film Festival days after an online petition protesting his appointment over his 2003 rape allegation surfaced online.
“After discussions with the various stakeholders of Animation Is Film, the decision has been made to remove Kobe Bryant from the 2018 jury,” Eric Beckman, founder of the Animation Is Film Festival and CEO of GKIDS, said in a statement to The Times on Wednesday.
“We are a young organization and it is important to keep our collective energies focused on the films, the participating filmmakers, and our festival attendees.”
Even when hospitalized — especially when hospitalized — Lena Dunham continues to practice radical transparency with her life.
On Wednesday, the “Girls” creator shared a selfie on Instagram displaying incisions and mesh underwear, evidence of her latest surgery in her ongoing battle with endometriosis. The disorder causes the tissue that typically serves as the uterine lining to grow outside of the uterus and is often accompanied by intense pain.
“Yesterday I had a two hour surgery to remove my left ovary, which was encased in scar tissue & fibrosis, attached to my bowel and pressing on nerves that made it kinda hard to walk/pee/vamp,” Dunham wrote in the photo’s caption.
Taylor Swift speaking up about the upcoming midterm election wasn’t just a blip in last week’s news cycle — the music superstar continued her social-media-fueled voter outreach on Wednesday with another politically charged Instagram post.
The “Reputation” singer-songwriter urged fans and followers — many of whom hail from a younger demographic — to take advantage of early voting options in their respective states. And that’s likely because early voting in her home state of Tennessee, where she endorsed Democratic candidates and slammed Republicans, began Wednesday.
“Something I wish I knew about when I was 18 and voting for the first time: ✨EARLY VOTING✨,” the 28-year-old wrote. “It makes it so quick and easy to go and cast your vote before November 6.”
For the first time in nearly 49 years, Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch just won’t be the same: Lifelong puppeteer Caroll Spinney has announced his retirement.
“I plan to be an ambassador for Sesame Workshop for many years to come. After all, we’re a family!” the 84-year-old said Wednesday in an announcement from the workshop, the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street.”
“But now it’s time for two performers that I have worked with and respected — and actually hand-picked for the guardianship of Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch — to take my alter-egos into their hands and continue to give them life,” he continued.
Late-night hosts didn’t look a gift horse in the mouth Tuesday night after President Trump’s insult of Stormy Daniels.
Trump had taken to Twitter earlier in the day to celebrate a judge’s dismissal of Daniels’ defamation lawsuit against the president and, in the process, called his alleged ex-affair partner “horseface.”
The lovely lads of late night were more than willing to use Trump’s comments as ammunition against him, breaking out their pointiest jabs for the man with a long history of disparaging women.