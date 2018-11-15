Minaj opens the sensual dance track with the former One Direction star, and the two sing about a relationship that lost its spark.

“I woke up on the wrong side of ya / You don’t even know that I left, do ya? / Give in to my love, give in to your lies / No friend zone to my love / Quit burning all of my time / I woke up on the wrong side of ya / No candle no light for you,” the two sing.