In first TV interview, Dylan Farrow details alleged abuse by adoptive dad Woody Allen

In her first television interview on the topic, Woody Allen’s daughter Dylan Farrow candidly detailed the abuse she alleges to have suffered at the hands of the filmmaker.

The 32-year-old Farrow characterized her adoptive father’s alleged behavior as a “betrayal” when speaking with “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King in a clip that aired Thursday.

“I loved my father. I respected him. He was my hero. And that doesn't obviously take away from what he did. But it does make the betrayal and the hurt that much more intense,” Farrow said in the extended interview, which was recorded earlier this week.

Farrow, who first told her story in a 2014 open letter in the New York Times, candidly described the events she alleges took place on Aug. 4, 1992.

“I was taken to a small attic crawl space in my mother’s country house in Connecticut by my father. He instructed me to lay down on my stomach and play with my brother's toy train that was set up. And he sat behind me in the doorway, and as I played with the toy train, I was sexually assaulted,” Farrow said.

“As a 7-year-old I would say, I would have said he touched my private parts,” she said. “As a 32-year-old, he touched my labia and my vulva with his finger.”

It was a time during which the “Manhattan” director was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with his ex-wife Mia Farrow, who was still reeling from the alleged discovery of nude photos of her other adopted daughter Soon-Yi in Allen’s possession. Allen and his camp have long denied the allegations and contended that the story was a result of Mia Farrow’s coaching. (Farrow told King that she was never coached by her mother. Soon-Yi and Allen were married in 1997.)

Later in the interview, Farrow was moved to tears when King played a vintage clip of Allen on “60 Minutes” disputing her allegations.

“He’s lying and he’s been lying for so long. And it is difficult for me to see him and to hear his voice. I’m sorry,” she said.

She also described other incidents of inappropriate behavior, alleging that Allen would follow her around, touch her and cuddle her, or ask her to get into bed with him when he or she were only wearing their underwear. She said that he wasn’t that way with her brother Ronan.

In a lengthy statement to CBS, the four-time Oscar-winning director reiterated that Farrow’s claims were independently investigated and “concluded that no molestation had ever taken place.”

“Even though the Farrow family is cynically using the opportunity afforded by the Time’s Up movement to repeat this discredited allegation, that doesn’t make it any more true today than it was in the past,” Allen said. “I never molested my daughter — as all investigations concluded a quarter of a century ago.”