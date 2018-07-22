Before the late Jonathan Gold became an acclaimed food critic, he was a music lover.
A trained cellist with a background in composition and conducting, Gold wrote about music throughout the 1980s, endearing himself to heavy metal bands and rap artists alike.
Before joining the L.A. Times in 1989, he had a band called Guitar Army in which he played the electric cello alongside band mates Joe Berardi, Jac Zinder, Ron Stringer, Craig Lee, Kira Vollman, Donita Sparks and others.
Americans are so afraid of any feeling that's not happy. We all go through depressions. I think the more you own it, the more you know that it's part of life. Just let it wash through you, [and] the more it feeds you and makes you a better person and helps you get to the next level.
“Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson is the subject of a criminal investigation amid allegations of assaulting a woman, the Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed to The Times.
“Earlier this year, there was a crime report taken involving Mr. Anthony Anderson, and there is an open investigation at this time,” LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said Saturday. He wouldn’t reveal any more information about the case.
Anderson, who is 47 and married, denies the allegations.
[Islam's] all been colored by our prejudice, connected to the history of wars in Christendom. But really the religion is quite hidden. I personally was surprised when I discovered how well it fit in with my dreams. It was kind of miraculous.
Netflix has been getting eaten alive on social media ever since the trailer dropped Thursday for the new show “Insatiable,” and series star Alyssa Milano isn’t having it.
The new show, which also stars Debby Ryan and Dallas Roberts, has been criticized for its fat-shaming qualities — the main character, Patty (Ryan), referred to as “Fatty Patty” by her classmates, seeks revenge on all who wronged her now that she is skinny.
Ryan is shown in the trailer wearing a fat suit and can be heard saying via voiceover, “Having my jaw wired shut lost me more than just my summer vacation. Now I can be the former fatty that turned into a brain or an athlete or a princess. No, I’d rather have revenge.”
Disney has severed ties with “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn after a series of old tweets referencing pedophilia and rape resurfaced online this week.
“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to The Times on Friday.
The provocative director behind Disney and Marvel’s successful “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise reportedly wrote the tweets before signing on with the studio. He had previously been announced as the director of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
Late grunge rocker Chris Cornell will get a statue in his hometown.
Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture will erect the piece on Aug. 29 as a tribute to the Seattle-born Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman, according to a Friday statement from the Cornell family.
A life-size bronze statue of the ‘90s music icon is planned to render Cornell’s signature boots, dog tag and long hair. The statue is the Cornell family’s gift to “the tight-knit community that gave him his start,” his widow, Vicky Cornell, said in a statement.
Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Taylor Swift and Ian McKellen are among the A-listers who have signed on for a new film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved musical “Cats.”
Deadline reported Friday that Working Title (“Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Les Misérables” and “Mary Queen of Scots”) and Universal Pictures will produce the movie version of the fourth-longest running musical in Broadway history.
Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper (“The King’s Speech”) is set to direct, according to Variety, and will start shooting in England in November. Lee Hall (“Billy Elliot”) will be adapting the screenplay of the musical, which Lloyd Webber based on T.S. Eliot’s children’s poems.
A slew of A-listers threw their masks in the ring to play “Batgirl” on Thursday when “Conan” held mock auditions for the standalone comic-book film.
Actress Kristen Schaal brought her baby, Hilary Swank brought her Oscar, comedian Tig Notaro brought her deadpan (and “rage”) and Nicole Byer brought her sexual fantasies about super-duo Batman and Robin.
The clip, which aired as part of host Conan O’Brien’s annual stint at San Diego Comic-Con International, also showcased the talents of Thomas Middleditch, Nick Offerman, Maria Bamford and two-time Oscar winner Jodie Foster, who had some choice words about Swank bringing her Oscar statue.
OK, Roseanne Barr, you made your point. But at this late date, does it even matter?
The “Roseanne” star posted a bizarre, profane video to YouTube late Thursday that seems to be a humorous explanation — or a 1,000% unhinged version, depending on your perspective — of what she meant in the tweet that sank her rebooted career back in May.
Do not expect a calm, rational apology. You won’t find it here.