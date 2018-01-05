It's burger time with Trevor Noah and Stephen Colbert thanks to disputed Trump book

FX CEO John Landgraf confident 'Better Things' can thrive without Louis CK
Late-night hosts are still shook from the allegations about the current administration in Michael Wolff’s new book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”
There were a lot of juicy tidbits for Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah to mine, from alleged treason to tears, but both hosts seemed equally horrified by a particular food anecdote. Specifically, bed burgers.
“Let me get this straight,” Noah said on Thursday night’s episode of “The Daily Show.” “Trump only trusts food if the people who made it had no idea it was for him. That’s why he goes to McDonald’s.”
After a CNN clip featuring a selection from “Fire and Fury” discussing Trump’s bedtime habits, complete with 6:30 p.m. bedtime and bed burger, Noah theorized about a potential presidential breakfast surprise.
“I wonder if sometimes Trump falls asleep before he eats the cheeseburger and then he gets to wake up with it on his chest and is just like, ‘Oh boy! You waited for me!’” Noah joked.
On “The Late Show” Colbert was similarly flummoxed by the bed burgers.
“If you’re concerned the president might have a mistress, don’t worry. Apparently every night if Trump was not having his 6:30 dinner with Bannon he was in bed by that time with a cheeseburger,” Colbert told his audience.
“I’m going to hope, eating it?” he added.
“I love you, hamburger,” Colbert murmured as he mimed sweet talking a burger.
Good night. Sleep tight. Don’t let the bed burgers bite.