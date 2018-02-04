Janet Jackson on rumored Super Bowl cameo with Justin Timberlake: 'I will not'

Feb. 3, 2018, 5:12 p.m.
- Music
Janet Jackson swiftly dismissed speculation that she might make a return visit to the Super Bowl stage with Justin Timberlake during his halftime show Sunday.
“To put to rest any speculation or rumors as to whether I will be performing at the Super Bowl tomorrow; I will not,” Jackson said in a statement released Saturday. “Thank you for your support and I do look forward to seeing you all very soon.”
Fans had wondered if Jackson might make a cameo after Timberlake mentioned her name during a Thursday news conference, responding to a question about potential guests for his performance.
Feb. 3, 2018, 2:12 p.m.
- Music
Pink’s performance of the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl may be derailed by the flu.
The singer wrote on Instagram on Saturday that, after rehearsals for her performance of “The Star Spangled Banner,” she may not be well enough to perform at her peak.
“Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come,” she wrote. But alas, “I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare.”
Feb. 3, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
- Movies
Stephane Celerier, the head of French film distributor Mars Films, defended director Woody Allen in the midst of a backlash against sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.
In an essay in the French weekly magazine Le Point, Celerier said that allegations against Allen — whose adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, accuses Allen of molesting her when she was a child — were “more a matter of settling family accounts” and part of what Celerier described as the “shameless opportunism” of the #MeToo movement.
Farrow previously wrote in the L.A. Times that “when I was 7 years old, Woody Allen led me into an attic, away from the babysitters who had been instructed never to leave me alone with him. He then sexually assaulted me.” Allen has denied the allegations.
Feb. 3, 2018, 11:45 a.m.
Uma Thurman has spoken out about an alleged attempted assault by disgraced former film producer Harvey Weinstein.
Thurman, speaking to the New York Times, described meeting Weinstein in a London hotel room where, she says, he attempted to force himself on her.
“It was such a bat to the head,” she said. “He pushed me down. He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things.”
Feb. 3, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
- Music
Lady Gaga has abruptly cancelled 10 dates of her European tour because of “severe pain.”
The singer released a statement on Twitter explaining the cancellations, which covers the last European leg of her “Joanne” world tour.
“Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live,” it read.
Feb. 3, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
You have to give the public the magic of your music, but you can never enter into that magic, because it'll hurt you. You've got to keep your feet on the ground.
Feb. 2, 2018, 12:18 p.m.
- Music
After stints as a gangsta, a rasta, a Martha Stewart cooking show co-host and youth football mogul, now Snoop Dogg is heading to church for his new album.
The Long Beach rap legend has spilled some details about his upcoming gospel-themed LP, “Bible of Love,” which he described on Beats 1 as a sound that’s “always been on my heart. I just never got around to it because I always be doing gangsta business or doing this or doing that.”
The album — out March 16 on Snoop’s new imprint, All the Time Entertainment — has numerous guests from the more orthodox gospel world, including B.Slade, Rance Allen and Tye Tribbett. Faith Evans also swings through for a track.
Feb. 2, 2018, 12:14 p.m.
- Celebrity
Less than two hours after model Kate Upton took to Instagram to accuse Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of using “his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women,” the fashion mogul was hosting a flashy party at his company’s downtown Los Angeles headquarters Wednesday night in honor of Jennifer Lopez, the star of Guess’ new spring 2018 campaign.
By Thursday afternoon, shares of Guess stock had dropped more than 17% and a defiant Marciano was denying Upton's allegations, which began with a Wednesday afternoon tweet that said, “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director. #metoo.” The Instagram post followed.
Marciano told TMZ that he had never touched Upton, who was the face of Guess in 2010 and 2011, and that he’d never been alone in a room with her.
Feb. 2, 2018, 8:56 a.m.
- Celebrity
Comics fans had a scare Thursday when it was revealed that Marvel legend Stan Lee had been rushed to the hospital.
But Lee is already home and spoke with KABC-TV Channel 7 about his condition in an interview Thursday night.
“All I really want to do is tell you that I’m feeling great,” Lee said.
Feb. 2, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
- TV
- Music
- Late-night
It’s been another long week, so what better way to celebrate than to watch Kelly Clarkson and Seth Meyers get absolutely hammered in the middle of the day. Thanks, “Late Night”!
Clarkson — who makes her debut as a judge on “The Voice” when Season 14 debuts Feb. 26 — and Meyers started their day drinking by making each other customized drinks, including:
A Simon Cowell: An homage to Clarkson’s time on “American Idol,” this libation includes hot sauce, vodka, more hot sauce, bitters and a final hit of hot sauce.