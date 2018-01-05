'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on hiatus after brain surgery, but 'prognosis is excellent'

FX CEO John Landgraf confident 'Better Things' can thrive without Louis CK
|Nardine Saad
I’ll take deadly medical conditions for $200, Alex.
Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is on leave after undergoing surgery over the holiday break to remove a subdural hematoma from his brain.
So what is a subdural hematoma? It’s a type of blood clot on the brain that requires treatment as soon as signs and symptoms appear so that permanent brain damage can be prevented, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Trebek described it as “a slight medical problem.”
“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery. The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy!’ programs very, very soon,” Trebek said in a video posted Thursday on the show’s social media accounts.
In the video, which showed that’s he’s already up and around, the 77-year-old TV icon appears casually dressed, seated at home.
Trebek’s condition resulted from a complication after a bad fall in October, when he hit his head. He was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Dec. 15 after experiencing complications. Trebek was then diagnosed with the condition, according to a statement posted on the “Jeopardy!” website.
He underwent a successful surgery to remove the clot the next day, was released from the hospital soon after and spent Christmas at home with his family. He “is expected to make a full and complete recovery,” the statement said.
The Canadian-born, Emmy-winning host has become an American institution since taking the helm of the syndicated trivia game in 1984, and he is slated to return to the studio in mid-January.
Because “Jeopardy!” shoots months in advance, Trebek’s leave will affect only the show’s upcoming College Championship, which will now air in April. The rest of the broadcast schedule will remain uninterrupted, the statement said.