'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek on hiatus after brain surgery, but 'prognosis is excellent'

I’ll take deadly medical conditions for $200, Alex.

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek is on leave after undergoing surgery over the holiday break to remove a subdural hematoma from his brain.

So what is a subdural hematoma? It’s a type of blood clot on the brain that requires treatment as soon as signs and symptoms appear so that permanent brain damage can be prevented, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Trebek described it as “a slight medical problem.”

“Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital, I came home to start recovery. The prognosis is excellent and I expect to be back in the studio taping more ‘Jeopardy!’ programs very, very soon,” Trebek said in a video posted Thursday on the show’s social media accounts.