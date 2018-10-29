Longtime frenemies Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon went to Game 5 of the World Series and all they got were these stupid T-shirts.
The rivaling “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host and the Oscar winner were among the many famous faces in the stands at Dodger Stadium for the 2018 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.
On brand with their protracted feud, which began in Kimmel’s early days on ABC when he tried to lure bigger talent to his fledgling talk show, these two sat together and wore novelty “I’m With Stupid” shirts to highlight their mutual love-loathe relationship. Kimmel’s was Dodger blue, while Damon’s was red for the Sox, who ultimately won the series 4-1.
I don't consider myself funny. I consider myself silly. I just tell the truth and my truth comes out in a way that makes people laugh.
Despite the threat of arrest, Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters made a political statement during a concert on the eve of Brazil’s presidential election, advocating against the country’s right-wing front-runner Jair Bolsonaro.
During his “Us+Them” show in Curitiba, Brazil, Saturday night, Waters urged concertgoers not to vote for Bolsonaro, the candidate from the Social Liberal Party.
Before the concert, the Electoral Court of Parana, the Brazilian state where Waters was performing, warned the musician that if he failed to comply with the law, which strictly forbids all campaigning past 10 p.m., he could face arrest and jail time.
I am abhorrently selfish when it comes to making movies.... I can't recall when I did see a movie I was in, I can't recall it being a pleasurable experience.
My mother and father had never been to a movie until they went to see my first film. They stayed all day and watched it over and over.
Mindy Kaling and Matt Warburton’s reboot of “Four Weddings and a Funeral” has cast its lead roles.
Jessica Williams (“2 Dope Queens,” “Fantastic Beasts”), Nikesh Patel (“London Has Fallen”), Rebecca Rittenhouse (“The Mindy Project”) and John Reynolds (“Stranger Things”) round out the cast of Hulu’s upcoming romantic comedy series, set to debut in 2019, the subscription service announced Friday.
Inspired by Mike Newell’s eponymous 1994 feature film starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, the actors will play characters named Jess, Kash, Ainsley and Duffy, respectively, in the new adaptation, which is also set in England.
Well, how’s that for timing?
Hours before NBC News officially gave Megyn Kelly’s morning show the ax, her “Today” show predecessors, Tamron Hall and Al Roker, reunited Thursday night.
Hall tweeted a photo with Roker on the set of the Broadway production of “Waitress,” where Roker is in the midst of a limited engagement playing diner owner Joe.
Among the dozen-plus critics of President Trump targeted by someone mailing bombs this week, Robert De Niro stood alone as the sole celebrity on the list. On Friday he took advantage of that dubious distinction to send a message.
“There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote,” the Oscar-winning actor said in a statement. “People must vote!”
An envelope with a pipe-and-wires device was received at his TriBeCa Studios this week. Similar packages turned up that were directed toward prominent figures including former President Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, former Atty. Gen. Eric H. Holder Jr., Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) and businessman/investor/activist George Soros.
Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor, who last year changed her name to Magda Davitt, has renounced Catholicism and converted to Islam.
The firebrand musician, who infamously ripped up a picture of the pope on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992 at the peak of her popularity, made the announcement via Twitter on Oct. 19. The “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer also noted that she had changed her name again, to Shuhada’ Davitt. (Shuhada’ means “martyr” or “witness” in Arabic.)
“This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant,” wrote the 51-year-old, a longtime critic of the Catholic Church.
I'm always surprised how old I am. Someone will call to ask me to play the mother of a 22-year-old and I think, 'I have a 2-year-old.'
