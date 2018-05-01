John Leguizamo receives special Tony for three decades of diverse storytelling

Comedian Michelle Wolf made a splash at Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

If you did anything other than watch cable news or read the internet over the weekend, this Monday likely greeted you with a single, overriding question: Who is Michelle Wolf, and why is everyone yelling at her?

First off, good for you for leaving the house this weekend. It feels like spring has finally sprung, doesn’t it? Almost as if you could throw off the chains of early 2018 and be free of the roiling toxicity of any and all things having to do with Washington, D.C.

Sorry. You’re obviously not getting off that easy, since you’re here trying to figure out who Michelle Wolf is.