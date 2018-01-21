Julia Louis-Dreyfus now has the most SAG Awards — and a date to return to ‘Veep’

“Veep” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus couldn’t make it to the 2018 SAG Awards Sunday night to celebrate her actress in a comedy series and comedy series ensemble wins with her castmates.

But she was there in spirit as her costars picked up their trophies.

“We miss her greatly and wish she was here, big time,” Timothy Simons, who plays Jonah Ryan, said backstage as the “Veep” win turned into a Louis-Dreyfus lovefest.

Earlier in the day, the “Veep” gang had been texting their fearless leader, a.k.a. Selina Meyer, who finished chemotherapy for breast cancer Jan. 11.

“She’s generally been in good spirits. She has a good sense of humor to carry her along,” Simons said backstage. “She’s incredible. Strong and uniquely able to combat something like this. She’s incredible.”

Louis-Dreyfus tweeted Sunday, “I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it’s pretty fun to watch in my pj’s. So honored to win. So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?”

Her leadership on the set of “Veep” sets a tone for the entire cast and crew, the ensemble agreed. “All of us were a bunch of divas when we started, but she doesn’t have a bad day so we can’t misbehave,” said a smiling Kevin Dunn, who plays Ben Cafferty on the show.

“She has no arrogance, no entitlement, she’s a great collaborator, creates an environment that is a family,” added Tony Hale, who portrays Gary Walsh. “And she’s a really good cook.”

Minutes after their stop backstage, a chant could be heard echoing from the Shrine Auditorium hallway: “JLD! JLD!”

Louis-Dreyfus will return to production on “Veep” in August, according to castmate Matt Walsh.

“[W]e’ll start filming in August and it will air in 2019,” Walsh told Entertainment Weekly on Sunday. “We’ve known for about a month … she’s done some table reads, she’s doing well.”

The actress revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in September and finished chemotherapy Jan. 11. On Saturday, she posted her Instagram support for this year’s Women’s March.

With this year’s wins, Louis-Dreyfus brings her SAG Awards total to nine, making her the guild’s winningest actor.