Christine Blasey Ford is thanked in a new open letter written by leaders of the #MeToo movement. (Win McNamee / Associated Press)

Nearly two weeks after Christine Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged sexual assault at the hands of future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, leaders of the #MeToo movement have penned a love letter expressing their support and appreciation for the California research psychologist.

Released by #MeToo founder Tarana Burke alongside photographer Amanda de Cadenet, author Glennon Doyle and actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and America Ferrera on Wednesday morning, “A Love Letter to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford” pledges that the organization will continue to fight for Ford and all survivors of sexual assault.

Published on a #MeToo website, the missive is described as a ”love offering to [Ford] so that she has a constant reminder that there is enormous support for her and other survivors like her.”