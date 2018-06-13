Bryan Singer, shown at the 2013 premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer," will receive directing credit on the upcoming "Bohemian Rhapsody." (Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, it seemed 20th Century Fox wanted nothing to do with Bryan Singer.



When the studio put on a big presentation touting its upcoming Queen biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody," at CinemaCon in April, the filmmaker's name was not even uttered once. Roughly five months prior, he'd been fired as the director of the project, forcing the London production to temporarily shut down until Dexter Fletcher was hired to wrap up the shoot.



Despite the controversy, Fox confirmed Wednesday that Singer will be credited as director on the finished film, which is set for release Nov. 2, in the heart of Hollywood’s awards season. (Empire magazine first reported the news.)



Singer was let go on Dec. 1 and subsequently denied reports that he had clashed with the movie's star, Rami Malek, who plays Freddie Mercury.

In a statement, Singer said he had not behaved unprofessionally, "wanted nothing more than to be able to finish this project," but that "Fox would not permit me to do so because I needed to temporarily put my health, and the health of my loved ones, first."



Singer continued to make headlines that month. Just days after he was removed from "Bohemian Rhapsody," he was sued over a 2003 allegation that he raped a 17-year-old boy — a charge he has denied. And his production company, Bad Hat Harry, was booted from the Fox lot. (The company’s first-look deal had not been renewed, a decision made prior to the “Bohemian Rhapsody” firing.)



Fox did not respond to questions about whether Fletcher, best known for directing 2016's "Eddie the Eagle," would receive any credit on the finished film. Directors Guild of America rules do not permit two directors to be credited on a film unless they work as a team.

Fletcher worked on the project for about 16 days, according to the picture's producer, Graham King.



"Basically, Bryan had some personal issues going on," King told Empire. "He wanted to hiatus the movie to deal with them, and the movie had to get finished. That was what it came down to …. It wasn’t about reinventing the wheel. We needed someone who would have some creative freedom, but work inside a box.”